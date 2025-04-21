^

Balikatan 2025: 4 European nations join as observers for the first time

Philstar.com
April 21, 2025 | 7:52pm
Balikatan 2025: 4 European nations join as observers for the first time
Troops from the Philippines and the United States stand beside each other at the opening ceremony of the Balikatan exercises, Camp Aguinaldo, Quezon City, April 21, 2025.
Philstar.com / Martin Ramos

 MANILA, Philippines — Four European countries are observing the Balikatan exercises for the first time this year.

The Netherlands, the Czech Republic, Lithuania and Poland have sent observers to the Philippines, joining 15 other nations watching the Philippines' and the United States' three-week joint military drills.

Other countries that sent observers are Brunei, Canada, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Malaysia, New Zealand, Republic of Korea, Singapore, Thailand, United Kingdom and Vietnam.

Also part of the exercises are Japan and Australia, both of which have troops participating in some of the Balikatan activities. 

During the opening ceremony of the Balikatan exercises on Monday, April 21, Foreign Affairs Secretary Enrique Manalo said the involvement of other countries in the joint drills serves "broader regional aspirations and priorities" beyond just bilateral US-Philippines security concerns.

The Armed Forces of the Philippines' media briefer notes that the Balikatan's international observers program "aims to showcase select joint and combined BK events to partner nations, support strategic bilateral messaging, promote diverse defense engagements, and serve as a platform to expand the exercise into multilateral engagements."

The Balikatan exercises will run until May 9, with activities taking place across Luzon, Palawan, the Visayas and Mindanao. Military operations will include missile defense drills, counter-landing live fires, and maritime strike capabilities.

This year's centerpiece is the "full battle test" that integrates real-world security situations with training scenarios. The exercises will also showcase advanced US military systems, including the Navy Marine Expeditionary Ship Interdiction System (NMESIS) and the Marine Air Defense Integrated System (MADIS).

Approximately 5,000 Filipino troops and 10,000 US military personnel are participating in the drills. — Cristina Chi

AFP

BALIKATAN

CZECH REPUBLIC

DEFENSE

LITHUANIA

NETHERLANDS

POLAND
