DFA: DNA samples of 2 missing Filipinos in Myanmar quake submitted to NBI

Rescue teams work to save residents trapped under the rubble of the destroyed Sky Villa Condominium development building in Mandalay, Myanmar on Sunday, March 30, 2025.

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) confirmed on Monday, April 21, that DNA samples from the families of two Filipinos missing in the Myanmar earthquake were submitted to authorities last week.

In an interview with Teleradyo, Undersecretary Eduardo Jose de Vega said two of the four missing Filipinos in Myanmar have been identified, while the other two — a married couple — have yet to be confirmed.

He added that the families of the presumed married couple, traveled from Negros Oriental to Manila to provide DNA samples to the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI).

“Mayroon pang dalawang mag-asawa na hindi pa naa-identify pero pumunta rito sa Maynila galing Dumaguete, galing Negros Oriental ‘yung mga kamag-anak ng mag-asawa. Dinala namin sa NBI last week para magbigay ng DNA samples,” De Vega said.

(There is still a married couple who has yet to be identified, but their relatives traveled to Manila from Dumaguete, Negros Oriental. We brought them to the NBI last week to provide DNA samples.)

Based on the DFA’s initial findings, the recovered bodies, believed to be those of the missing married couple, appear to match the individuals they are trying to identify. However, the remains had already been cremated.

De Vega said that before the cremation, the Philippine Embassy in Myanmar was able to secure a strand of hair or teeth from the bodies, which will later be cross-checked with DNA samples provided by the families.

“Hindi pa confirmed [kung sila] kasi may dalawa kasing bangkay na parang sila ‘yun eh, tas sinunog. Pero bago sinunog, bago crinemate sa Myanmar, ang ating embassy nakakuha ng konting buhok o ngipin o what para ma-match sa DNA,” he said.

(Their identities are not yet confirmed because the two bodies that appeared to be them were cremated. Before the cremation in Myanmar, however, our embassy was able to collect a bit of hair, a tooth, or something similar to match with the DNA.)

The DFA added that the NBI in the Philippines is expected to confirm their identities in the coming weeks.

“So apat ‘yung [missing]; dalawa na-identify na. Awa ng Diyos hindi nadagdagan yung apat,” De Vega said.

(So there were four missing; two have already been identified. By God’s mercy, the number hasn’t increased.)

The first fatality, identified as Francis Aragon, was confirmed on April 9, followed by the second on April 10, according to the DFA. Both were among those affected by the collapse of the Sky Villa condominium.

On March 28, a 7.7-magnitude earthquake struck central Myanmar, leaving over 3,700 dead, 4,800 injured and 129 missing, according to the ASEAN Coordinating Centre for Humanitarian Assistance on Disaster Management (AHA Centre) as of April 14.

Government efforts

The Philippine government deployed a contingent of search and rescue teams on April 1, along with a medical team, for an 18-day mission to assist Myanmar in its recovery efforts following the earthquake.

The Philippine Embassy in Yangon has also been providing relocation, emotional support sessions, and financial assistance to distressed overseas Filipinos, many of whom are survivors of the Sky Villa collapse.

Filipinos in need of assistance may contact the Philippine embassies in Myanmar and Thailand through the following hotlines:

Philippine Embassy in Thailand hotline: +66 81 989 7116

Philippine Embassy in Yangon hotline: +95 998 521 0991

The DFA said Filipinos can also reach out through the Overseas Filipino Help Facebook page, which serves as the agency’s official social media platform for assisting overseas Filipinos in distress.