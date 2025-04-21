PNP forms committees to tackle kidnappings, disinfo

Members of the Manila Police District prepare for deployment at their headquarters in Ermita, Manila on Jan. 3, 2025.

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine National Police has formed two specialized committees to confront the rising threats of kidnapping and disinformation, describing the move as a proactive response to modern-day challenges.

In a statement on Sunday, PNP Chief Rommel Francisco Marbil announced the formation of the Joint Anti-Kidnapping Action Committee (JAKAC) and the Joint Anti-Fake News Action Committee (JAFNAC).

“These committees are not only new committees—they are proactive responses to modern-day threats. From kidnap-for-hire syndicates to digital disinformation campaigns, the PNP is moving decisively to protect our people,” Marbil said in Filipino.

Anti-kidnapping. The JAKAC will focus on identifying, suppressing, and neutralizing organized kidnap-for-hire operations across the country.

The committee will be led by Police Lieutenant General Edgar Okubo, who is urrently deputy chief for investigation.

In a message to Philstar.com, PNP Public Information Office Chief Col. Randulf Tuaño said that the JAKAC will be leading several units of the PNP to assist the existing PNP Anti-Kidnapping group.

Anti-disinformation. The JAFNAC, headed by Deputy Chief PNP for Operations, Police Lieutenant General Robert Rodriguez, is tasked with addressing misinformation and disinformation that threaten sees as threats to public order.

The committee was formed in response to a surge in unverified reports of alleged kidnappings of prominent business figures circulating online.

“Fake news is not a joke—it can incite fear, panic and even unrest,” Marbil said.

Why the committees were formed. The move follows the high-profile kidnapping and killing of Filipino-Chinese businessman Anson Que and his driver, Armanie Pabillo. They were both found dead on April 9 in Rodriguez, Rizal.

Que, also known as Anson Tan, and his driver were last seen on March 29, 2025, after departing from Que's office located in Valenzuela City.

The following day, Que's family received a ransom demand via WeChat amounting to $20 million (P1,134,250,000), which immediately prompted them to file a report with the PNP Anti-Kidnapping Group.

On April 20, the PNP said that three of the suspected individuals in the killings are already in police custody. Two of the suspects are still at large.