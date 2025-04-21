^

Headlines

PNP forms committees to tackle kidnappings, disinfo

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
April 21, 2025 | 3:04pm
PNP forms committees to tackle kidnappings, disinfo
Members of the Manila Police District prepare for deployment at their headquarters in Ermita, Manila on Jan. 3, 2025.
The STAR / Ryan Baldemor

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine National Police has formed two specialized committees to confront the rising threats of kidnapping and disinformation, describing the move as a proactive response to modern-day challenges.

In a statement on Sunday, PNP Chief Rommel Francisco Marbil announced the formation of the Joint Anti-Kidnapping Action Committee (JAKAC) and the Joint Anti-Fake News Action Committee (JAFNAC).

“These committees are not only new committees—they are proactive responses to modern-day threats. From kidnap-for-hire syndicates to digital disinformation campaigns, the PNP is moving decisively to protect our people,” Marbil said in Filipino.

Anti-kidnapping. The JAKAC will focus on identifying, suppressing, and neutralizing organized kidnap-for-hire operations across the country.

The committee will be led by Police Lieutenant General Edgar Okubo, who is urrently deputy chief for investigation.

In a message to Philstar.com, PNP Public Information Office Chief Col. Randulf Tuaño said that the JAKAC will be leading several units of the PNP to assist the existing PNP Anti-Kidnapping group.

Anti-disinformation. The JAFNAC, headed by Deputy Chief PNP for Operations, Police Lieutenant General Robert Rodriguez, is tasked with addressing misinformation and disinformation that threaten sees as threats to public order.

The committee was formed in response to a surge in unverified reports of alleged kidnappings of prominent business figures circulating online.

“Fake news is not a joke—it can incite fear, panic and even unrest,” Marbil said.

Why the committees were formed. The move follows the high-profile kidnapping and killing of Filipino-Chinese businessman Anson Que and his driver, Armanie Pabillo. They were both found dead on April 9 in Rodriguez, Rizal. 

Que, also known as Anson Tan, and his driver were last seen on March 29, 2025, after departing from Que's office located in Valenzuela City. 

The following day, Que's family received a ransom demand via WeChat amounting to $20 million (P1,134,250,000), which immediately prompted them to file a report with the PNP Anti-Kidnapping Group.

On April 20, the PNP said that three of the suspected individuals in the killings are already in police custody. Two of the suspects are still at large. 

 

DISINFORMATION

FAKE NEWS

KIDNAPPING

MISINFORMATION

PHILIPPINE NATIONAL POLICE

PNP
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
ICC pre-trial chamber denies Duterte camp&rsquo;s request to restrict victim identity documents

ICC pre-trial chamber denies Duterte camp’s request to restrict victim identity documents

By Ian Laqui | 1 day ago
The International Criminal Court (ICC) pre-trial chamber has rejected former president Rodrigo Duterte’s legal team’s...
Headlines
fbtw
ICC prosecutor: Probe still ongoing vs Duterte

ICC prosecutor: Probe still ongoing vs Duterte

By Janvic Mateo | 15 hours ago
Despite former president Rodrigo Duterte already being in International Criminal Court custody, the ICC’s chief prosecutor...
Headlines
fbtw
Arrest of all suspects in Que slay pushed

Arrest of all suspects in Que slay pushed

By Louella Desiderio | 15 hours ago
The Federation of Filipino-Chinese Chambers of Commerce and Industry Inc. (FFCCCII) is pushing for a full probe and arrest...
Headlines
fbtw
House leaders slam &lsquo;weaponization of disinformation&rsquo;

House leaders slam ‘weaponization of disinformation’

By Jose Rodel Clapano | 15 hours ago
Two leaders of the House of Representatives yesterday said that fake accounts supportive of former president Rodrigo Duterte...
Headlines
fbtw
ICC case: At least 8,500 pages, 15 hours of footage to be used as evidence vs Duterte

ICC case: At least 8,500 pages, 15 hours of footage to be used as evidence vs Duterte

By Dominique Nicole Flores | 3 days ago
The prosecution will rely upon at least 8,565 pages of written evidence, nine photos and 16 hours of footage against...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
LIVE updates: 2025 local candidates on campaign trail

LIVE updates: 2025 local candidates on campaign trail

By PhilstarLIVE | 3 hours ago
The 45-day campaign period for local candidates began on Friday, March 28.
Headlines
fbtw
LIVE updates: 2025 senatorial campaign trail

LIVE updates: 2025 senatorial campaign trail

By PhilstarLIVE | 4 hours ago
The campaign period for candidates vying for national posts will run for 90 days before the May 12, 2025 midterm electio...
Headlines
fbtw
MRT-3 deploys four-car train sets during rush hour

MRT-3 deploys four-car train sets during rush hour

By Jean Mangaluz | 5 hours ago
To ease the influx of commuters during peak hours, the Metro Rail Transit Line 3 (MRT-3) will deploy four-car trains beginning...
Headlines
fbtw
Scorching heat to grip 19 areas with 'danger' alert

Scorching heat to grip 19 areas with 'danger' alert

By Ian Laqui | 6 hours ago
In its latest heat index bulletin, PAGASA reported that several areas are under the “danger” classification, with...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with