PhlPost launches Carlos Yulo Olympics stamp

Evelyn Macairan - The Philippine Star
April 21, 2025 | 12:00am
MANILA, Philippines — Eight months after his historic feat, the Philippine Postal Corp. (PhlPost) will honor two-time Olympic gold medalist Carlos Yulo by featuring him on a stamp.

In a statement, PhlPost said it would unveil the 2024 Paris Olympic Games stamps featuring the 25-year-old Yulo on April 24.

PhlPost will also feature amateur boxers Nesthy Petecio and Aira Villegas with their own stamps. Both brought home medals from the 2024 Olympics.

Since August, PhlPost Postmaster General Luis Carlos was determined to come out with a stamp to honor the young gymnast who won two Olympic gold medals at the floor exercise and vault events.

“That guy (Yulo) deserves a stamp,” Carlos said.

Petecio secured a bronze medal in the women’s boxing 57-kilogram event. This will be the second time the 32-year-old will be featured on a stamp. Her first was released in 2021 after she became a silver medalist in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Meanwhile, 29-year-old Villegas won a bronze medal in the 50-kilogram event.

Other Filipino athletes who have had their own stamps include former senator and eight-division world boxing champion Manny Pacquiao; Tokyo Olympic gold medalist, weightlifter Hidilyn Diaz; Carlo Paalam, silver medalist for men’s boxing and boxer Eumir Marcial, a bronze medalist.

The 2024 Paris Olympic Games stamp will be part of the three-day National Philatelic Exhibition scheduled at 2 p.m. daily from April 23 to April 25 to celebrate and showcase the hobby of stamp collecting.

On April 23, PhlPost will launch the “Love the Philippines” postcards. The following day, they will unveil the 2024 Paris Olympic Games Philippine Medalists stamps and on April 25 they will be launching the Philippine Festivals Stamp.

The three-day exhibit will take place at the Lucky Chinatown Mall Level 1 Atrium in Binondo, Manila.

The exhibit will also be putting on display various stamp collections from 17 philatelists.

