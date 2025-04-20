^

PNP logs 31 drowning incidents in Holy Week

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
April 20, 2025 | 5:16pm
PNP logs 31 drowning incidents in Holy Week
File photo of a person drowning.
Pixabay

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine National Police (PNP) recorded 31 drowning incidents during Holy Week.

PNP Public Information Office Chief Col. Randulf Tuaño said in an interview with DZBB on Sunday, April 20, that out of the 53 total incidents logged nationwide, drowning topped the list.

However, Tuaño noted that the number of drowning incidents this year is 28% lower compared to last year’s 43 cases.

“Ang napansin namin dito, bagama’t bumaba po siya ng 28%, ‘yung drowning incidents, meron po tayong mga kababayan na nasawi po kasi ang buhay dito sa insidente na ito,” Tuaño said in an interview with DZBB. 

(What we noticed is, even though the drowning incidents this year were 28% lower, there were still people who died because of it.) 

On April 18, Good Friday, the PNP said that it recorded 15 drowning incidents from April 13 to April 18. 

Aside from the drowning incidents, Tuaño reported five vehicular accidents, a robbery-holdup in Region 10, and fire incidents in NCR, Region 8, and Region 9. He also mentioned cases of lasciviousness, stabbing and minor threats.

