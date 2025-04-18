^

Holy Week 2025: PNP records 28 'incidents' so far

Philstar.com
April 18, 2025 | 2:58pm
Holy Week 2025: PNP records 28 'incidents' so far
People visit the site where the re-enactment of the crucifixion of Jesus Christ will take place during Holy Week celebrations in San Fernando, Pampanga province on April 4, 2023.
AFP / Jam Sta. Rosa

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine National Police has recorded 28 incidents nationwide during this year's Holy Week observance, with drowning accidents accounting for more than half of the reported emergencies as thousands of Filipinos flock to beaches and resorts during the break. 

According to the PNP's statement on Good Friday (April 18), at least 16 drowning incidents have been reported so far. It also reported two road accidents in Metro Manila and Region 2, one arson case in the Negros Island Region, and three fire incidents across Metro Manila, Region 8, and Region 9. 

PNP Chief Police General Rommel Marbil said that 68,465 police personnel have been deployed nationwide as part of police operations to ensure public safety during the holiday period.

Marbil encouraged the public to exercise caution and to report any incident immediately to the nearest police station.

The nationwide police deployment includes 19,120 officers stationed at churches and religious sites, 18,283 along major thoroughfares, 8,711 at transportation terminals, 10,125 in commercial districts, and 12,226 at tourist destinations and recreation areas.

This year’s Holy Week started on April 13 (Palm Sunday) and will end on April 20 (Easter Sunday).

The Department of Tourism earlier estimated that over 30 million domestic and international travelers will go to popular tourist destinations across the Philippines. 

