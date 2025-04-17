^

Marcos appoints new top fire official

Jean Mangaluz - Philstar.com
April 17, 2025 | 3:35pm
BFP OIC chief Jesus Piedad Fernandez leads the flag-raising ceremony in the BFP National Headquarters in 2024.
Bureau of Fire Protection via Facebook

MANILA, Philippines — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has appointed Fire Director Jesus Piedad Fernandez as the new head of the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP), the Department of Interior and Local and Interior Government (DILG) said on Maundy Thursday, April 17. 

Fernandez had previously been an officer-in-charge following the retirement of former Fire Chief Louie Puracan in 2024. 

“Fernandez will assume office following his appointment last April 11, 2025 and will lead the modernization efforts of the Fire Bureau,” the DILG said in a statement. 

The department said that Fernandez began as a graduate of the Philippine National Police Academy “Sandigan” Class of 1994. 

Prior to his appointment, Fernandez was the BFP director for logistics in 2016 and became the director for comptrollership in 2017. 

From 2018 to 2019, he was the BFP regional director for Calabarzon. In 2020, he was appointed as the chief directorial staff in 2020. 

Fernandez was selected as the acting deputy chief for administration in 2022, eventually assuming the OIC role upon Puracan’s appointment. 

“Now assuming command of the 38,000-strong Philippine fire service, his thrusts from standardization to modernization are anticipated to take center stage in his term,” the BFP said on its Facebook page. 

