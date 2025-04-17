DA warns vs fish overpricing during Holy Week

MANILA, Philippines — As Holy Week drives up demand for fish, the Department of Agriculture (DA) is urging vendors to maintain reasonable prices, warning that retail costs for commonly consumed fish should stay within monitored ranges.

Agriculture deputy spokesperson Joycel Panlilio stressed that galunggong (round scad) should not retail beyond P320 per kilo, while milkfish and tilapia should not exceed P250 and P180 per kilo, respectively.

“In case there is a movement (in the retail price of fish), it should only be minimal as the Holy Week already started. By the weekend, we expect the demand for fish to go down,” Panlilio said at a press briefing.

Citing DA monitoring data from Metro Manila markets, Panlilio said the retail price of galunggong ranged from P200 to P320 per kilo; milkfish, from P180 to P250 per kilo and tilapia, from P120 to P180 per kilo.

“We are actively monitoring the retail prices in the markets. Once we see extraordinary increase in the retail price, we will coordinate with the police on the possible profiteering in the market,” she said.

Panlilio also appealed to traders and vendors not to take advantage of the seasonal spike in demand, assuring the public that fish supply remains sufficient.

Based on the DA’s latest price monitoring, Indian mackerel is currently sold at P300 to P360 per kilo, salmon head at P170 to P240, sardines at P100 to P120, squid at P380 to P450 and yellowfin tuna at P200 to P360 per kilo.