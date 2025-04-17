^

Headlines

Hot, dry weather to prevail nationwide

Christine Boton - The Philippine Star
April 17, 2025 | 12:00am
“The hot weather that we are experiencing right now is possible to last until the upcoming weekend,” PAGASA weather forecaster Rhea Torres said.
Freeman / File

MANILA, Philippines —  The easterlies are expected to be the dominant prevailing weather system throughout the week, bringing hot and humid conditions across the country, according to the latest forecast from the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA).

“The hot weather that we are experiencing right now is possible to last until the upcoming weekend,” PAGASA weather forecaster Rhea Torres said.

Isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon or evening are expected to bring only brief relief, mainly in western Mindanao, including the Zamboanga Peninsula, Bangsamoro and Soccsksargen, due to minimal cloud cover and low chances of prolonged rain.

Metro Manila is expected to endure temperatures between 27 and 35 degrees Celsius, with the heat index reaching as high as 42 degrees Celsius, a level categorized as “dangerous” by PAGASA.

Other areas are faring even worse. In Los Baños, Laguna, the heat index could soar to 50 degrees Celsius, the highest in the country.

Meanwhile, San Ildefonso, Bulacan may record 47 degrees Celsius.

In Luzon, Tuguegarao is forecast to hit 36 degrees Celsius, while Baguio remains a cool outlier at 18 to 26 degrees Celsius.

Across the Visayas, Cebu and Tacloban can expect highs of up to 33 degrees Celsius. In Mindanao, Davao may peak at 35 degrees Celsius.

HOT WEATHER

PAGASA
