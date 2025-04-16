^

EU deploys election observers to Philippines for the first time

Cristina Chi - Philstar.com
April 16, 2025 | 4:04pm
EU deploys election observers to Philippines for the first time
The EU Election Observation Mission is in Manila to observe and assess the conduct of the midterm polls. This undated file photo shows members of the team.
European Union

MANILA, Philippines — The European Union is set to deploy over 200 election observers to monitor the Philippines' midterm elections — the first time it will do so in over two decades of conducting election observations worldwide.

Upon the invitation of the Philippine government, observers from 27 EU member states, Canada, Norway and Switzerland will monitor the May 12 vote nationwide and later release their assessment of the Philippines' elections.

The national elections are taking place amid heightened political tensions in the country. Election watchdog NAMFREL on March 31 raised concerns about what it describes as an "alarming rise in election-related violence" ahead of the May vote.

Early deployment. Prior to the actual election day, the EU Election Observation Mission on Monday deployed 72 long-term observers throughout the Philippines. 

These observers will monitor pre-election or campaign activities across all regions of the country, in both urban and rural areas.

Deputy Chief Observer Manuel Sánchez de Nogués said they will observe the electoral process before, during, and after the vote, while meeting with electoral officials, candidates, civil society representatives and the media.

Before being deployed, the 72 observers were briefed on the Philippines' electoral framework and political environment, in addition to the campaign, media and social media ecosystem.

Around 100 short-term observers will join the mission shortly before Election Day, along with a delegation of European Parliament members and accredited diplomats, bringing the total observation force to more than 200 people.

The mission is led by Chief Observer Marta Temido, a member of the European Parliament from Portugal, who will make her first visit to the Philippines in the coming days.

"The EU Election Observation Mission conducts a comprehensive analysis of the electoral process using a well-established methodology developed by the EU over more than two decades," Sánchez de Nogués said. 

Impartial assessment. The deputy chief observer added that the mission "operates with complete independence and impartiality and does not interfere in the electoral process."

The observers will issue a preliminary statement shortly after election day and remain in the Philippines until the end of May. A final report with recommendations for future elections will be published after.

The EU sends election observers to monitor and independently assess the conduct of polls in other countries as part of its foreign policy supporting democracy. It deploys an average of 30 electoral missions yearly with a €45 million budget.

2025 MIDTERM ELECTIONS

EUROPEAN UNION

OBSERVERS
fbtw
fbtw
fbtw
fbtw
fbtw
