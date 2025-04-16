RTC judges sworn in to Court of Appeals posts

Court of Appeals Justice Jeoffre Willkom Acebido (left) and Court of Appeals Justice Edilwasif Baddiri (right) sworn before Chief Justice Alexander Gesmundo on April 14 and April 11, respectively.

MANILA, Philippines — Two Regional Trial Court (RTC) judges, Edilwasif Baddiri and Jeoffre Acebido, have been sworn in as associate justices of the Court of Appeals.

Baddiri was sworn in by Chief Justice Alexander Gesmundo on April 11, while Acebido took his oath on April 14.

Both were appointed by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Feb. 24, 2025. Baddiri will fill the position previously held by retired Justice Edwin Sorongon.

Prior to his appointment to the Court of Appeals, Baddiri served as the presiding judge of Branch 115 of the RTC in Pasay City from 2015 to 2023. He later became the executive judge of the same court.

He also held the position of commissioner of the National Commission on Muslim Filipinos between 2010 and 2015.

Meanwhile, Acebido will fill in the post of Justice Victoria Paredes.

Before his appointment to the appellate court, Acebido served as the presiding judge of Branch 41 of the RTC in Cagayan de Oro.

He has served as an RTC judge for 16 years and is a recipient of the Chief Justice Cayetano Arellano Award for Judicial Excellence.

According to the Supreme Court, Acebido also has prior experience as a prosecutor, public attorney and senior legal officer at the Commission on Human Rights.