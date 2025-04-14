^

Headlines

Comelec bans campaigning during Holy Week holidays

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
April 14, 2025 | 3:16pm
Comelec bans campaigning during Holy Week holidays
Members of the Quezon City Department of Public Order and Safety (QC-DPOS) segregate campaign posters after conducting an Oplan Baklas operation in various areas of District IV in Quezon City on March 28, 2025.
The STAR / Miguel De Guzman

MANILA, Philippines — The Commission on Elections (Comelec) has reminded candidates for the 2025 midterm elections that campaigning during Maundy Thursday (April 17) and Good Friday (April 18) is strictly prohibited, with violators facing penalties under the Omnibus Election Code.

In a message to Philstar.com on Sunday, April 13, Comelec Chairman George Garcia cited Resolution No. 10999, which explicitly bans all forms of election campaigning or partisan political activities during these two Holy Week holidays.

“Any election campaign or partisan political activity for or against any candidate outside of the campaign period is prohibited and shall be considered as an election offense punishable under Sections 263 and 264 of the Omnibus Election Code,” Garcia said.  

Penalties. Violators could face fines, imprisonment, or disqualification from holding public office under Sections 263 and 264 of the Omnibus Election Code. The prohibition aims to preserve the sanctity of Holy Week while ensuring fairness during the election season.  

The official campaign period for national candidates began on February 11, while local candidates started their campaigns on March 28. Both periods will conclude on May 10, ahead of Election Day on May 12.

Holy Week observance. The Holy Week began on Palm Sunday, April 13, and will end on Easter Sunday, April 15.

Maundy Thursday commemorates Jesus Christ’s washing of the feet and Last Supper, while Good Friday marks His passion and death—days traditionally reserved for reflection and religious observance among Roman Catholics in the Philippines.  

Caritas Philippines President Kidapawan Bishop Jose Bagaforo also urged candidates to “take a pause” from political activities during Holy Week as a sign of respect for its solemnity. 

2025 ELECTIONS

CAMPAIGN

COMELEC

COMMISSION ON ELECTIONS

HOLY WEEK
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Six local holidays declared in May

Six local holidays declared in May

By Kristine Daguno-Bersamina | 2 days ago
President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has declared special non-working holidays in six towns to mark various local celebrations and...
Headlines
fbtw
Honeylet on Imee probe: Just pa-ekek

Honeylet on Imee probe: Just pa-ekek

By Bella Cariaso | 2 days ago
After three hearings, the Senate inquiry on the arrest and turnover of former president Rodrigo Duterte to the International...
Headlines
fbtw
DOH activates Code White Alert

DOH activates Code White Alert

By Bella Cariaso | 17 hours ago
All hospitals and health facilities nationwide were placed on “Code White” alert yesterday as Filipinos began...
Headlines
fbtw
Duterte allies surge in Senate race &ndash; Pulse Asia

Duterte allies surge in Senate race – Pulse Asia

By Janvic Mateo | 2 days ago
Weeks after former president Rodrigo Duterte’s arrest and surrender before the International Criminal Court, some of...
Headlines
fbtw
Lawmakers welcome signing of DEPDev law

Lawmakers welcome signing of DEPDev law

By Jose Rodel Clapano | 1 day ago
Members of the House of Representatives welcomed yesterday President Marcos’ signing of the law creating the Department...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Overseas voting begins

Overseas voting begins

By Mayen Jaymalin | 17 hours ago
Filipinos in various parts of the world started trooping to Philippine embassies and consulates as the month-long overseas...
Headlines
fbtw
DA: Pork retail prices high despite max SRP

DA: Pork retail prices high despite max SRP

By Bella Cariaso | 17 hours ago
A ranking official of the Department of Agriculture (DA) yesterday said the retail price of pork remains higher by P60 per...
Headlines
fbtw
14.4 million Pinoy families poor &ndash; SWS

14.4 million Pinoy families poor – SWS

By Janvic Mateo | 17 hours ago
An estimated 14.4 million Filipino families consider themselves poor in the first quarter of 2025, a new survey conducted...
Headlines
fbtw
Electric vehicles in developing countries beneficial &ndash; UNEP

Electric vehicles in developing countries beneficial – UNEP

By Pia Lee-Brago | 17 hours ago
This could be the year of the electric vehicle in developing countries, which would help reduce air pollution and allow countries...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with