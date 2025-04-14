Comelec bans campaigning during Holy Week holidays

Members of the Quezon City Department of Public Order and Safety (QC-DPOS) segregate campaign posters after conducting an Oplan Baklas operation in various areas of District IV in Quezon City on March 28, 2025.

MANILA, Philippines — The Commission on Elections (Comelec) has reminded candidates for the 2025 midterm elections that campaigning during Maundy Thursday (April 17) and Good Friday (April 18) is strictly prohibited, with violators facing penalties under the Omnibus Election Code.

In a message to Philstar.com on Sunday, April 13, Comelec Chairman George Garcia cited Resolution No. 10999, which explicitly bans all forms of election campaigning or partisan political activities during these two Holy Week holidays.

“Any election campaign or partisan political activity for or against any candidate outside of the campaign period is prohibited and shall be considered as an election offense punishable under Sections 263 and 264 of the Omnibus Election Code,” Garcia said.

Penalties. Violators could face fines, imprisonment, or disqualification from holding public office under Sections 263 and 264 of the Omnibus Election Code. The prohibition aims to preserve the sanctity of Holy Week while ensuring fairness during the election season.

The official campaign period for national candidates began on February 11, while local candidates started their campaigns on March 28. Both periods will conclude on May 10, ahead of Election Day on May 12.

Holy Week observance. The Holy Week began on Palm Sunday, April 13, and will end on Easter Sunday, April 15.

Maundy Thursday commemorates Jesus Christ’s washing of the feet and Last Supper, while Good Friday marks His passion and death—days traditionally reserved for reflection and religious observance among Roman Catholics in the Philippines.

Caritas Philippines President Kidapawan Bishop Jose Bagaforo also urged candidates to “take a pause” from political activities during Holy Week as a sign of respect for its solemnity.