Candidates urged to pause political activities during Holy Week

Catholic faithful hold palm leaves as they await the start of the Palm Sunday procession, which marks the beginning of Holy Week on Sunday, April 13.

MANILA, Philippines — The Catholic Bishops' Conference of the Philippines’ social action arm, Caritas Philippines, called on candidates to “take a pause” from political activities during the Holy Week and use the time for “deep reflection and discernment.”

In a statement on Palm Sunday, April 13, Caritas Philippines president Bishop Jose Bagaforo said Holy Week is not only a time for spiritual renewal, but also a “meaningful opportunity to contemplate the path of public service.”

“We urge our aspiring leaders to reflect sincerely on the good they can do for the country and to recommit themselves to selfless service for the Filipino people especially the poor, the marginalized and the voiceless,” Bagaforo said.

Caritas Philippines also urged candidates to “uphold the integrity of the electoral process.”

"May this election be a celebration of genuine democracy and justice,” Caritas said in a statement.

"May this Holy Week lead us all toward a renewed sense of purpose, guided by truth. compassion, and the common good,” it added.

The campaign period for the 2025 midterm elections will last until May 10.

There is no prohibition on campaigning for candidates during Holy Week until Holy Wednesday.

However, in a message to Philstar.com, Commission on Elections Chairperson George Garcia clarified that campaigning on Maundy Thursday (April 17) and Good Friday (April 18) is prohibited.

Meanwhile, voting for overseas Filipinos began at 8 a.m. on April 13.