^

Headlines

Overseas voting begins

Mayen Jaymalin - The Philippine Star
April 14, 2025 | 12:00am
Overseas voting begins
The Commission on Elections (Comelec) said the overseas voting period would run until the end of voting hours in the Philippines on May 12.
COMELEC / Facebook page

MANILA, Philippines — Filipinos in various parts of the world started trooping to Philippine embassies and consulates as the month-long overseas voting period began yesterday.

The Commission on Elections (Comelec) said the overseas voting period would run until the end of voting hours in the Philippines on May 12.

“Actually, as early as the wee hours of morning, our kababayans abroad cast their votes,” Comelec Chairman George Garcia said in a radio interview.

In Singapore, Garcia said six Filipinos cast their votes at the kiosk at the embassy within 10 minutes after the voting period opened.

Aside from casting their votes for the May 2025 midterm polls in embassies and consulates, the Comelec said registered overseas Filipino voters can also vote online.

“Voting for our kababayans abroad on the 77 posts is via internet voting. And those in 16 posts is through going to the embassy or the consulate,” Garcia noted.

Garcia said internet voting abroad is open 24 hours a day.

Meanwhile, the online voting in 77 areas commenced shortly after the test voting period for internet voting ended at midnight on Saturday.

Test online voting was initiated to familiarize Filipinos availing themselves of internet voting with the features of the system adopted by the commission for the first time.

The first to cast their votes, the Comelec said, were registered Filipino voters in New Zealand followed by those from Australia and Guam.

There are 1.231 million Filipino voters abroad. Of the number, only 48,000 have enrolled for online voting as of Friday.

Comelec spokesman John Rex Laudiangco said registered Filipino voters abroad still need to enroll to access the internet voting system.

Laudiangco added that the enrollment for the internet voting started last March 20 and will continue until May 12.

He likewise encouraged registered Filipino overseas voters to take advantage of the internet voting system so that they can cast their votes even in the convenience of their homes or wherever they are by using their cellphones or other gadgets.

Filipino seafarers, he said, can also participate in overseas voting even while at sea.

Over 57,000 registered for local absentee voting

Over 50,000 government employees and other eligible individuals registered for local absentee voting, according to the Comelec.

Chairman Garcia yesterday reported that they received a total of 72,208 applications for local absentee voting, but only 57,569 were approved, while 14,638 were denied.

Comelec previously extended the application period for local absentee voting due to numerous requests.

Members of the Armed Forces of the Philippines, Philippine National Police and media practitioners who are on duty during election day can avail themselves of local absentee voting.

ELECTION
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Six local holidays declared in May

Six local holidays declared in May

By Kristine Daguno-Bersamina | 1 day ago
President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has declared special non-working holidays in six towns to mark various local celebrations and...
Headlines
fbtw
Honeylet on Imee probe: Just pa-ekek

Honeylet on Imee probe: Just pa-ekek

By Bella Cariaso | 2 days ago
After three hearings, the Senate inquiry on the arrest and turnover of former president Rodrigo Duterte to the International...
Headlines
fbtw
Overseas voting for 2025 midterm elections starts

Overseas voting for 2025 midterm elections starts

By Ian Laqui | 14 hours ago
Voting for overseas Filipinos began on Sunday, April 13, the Commission on Elections said.
Headlines
fbtw
Duterte allies surge in Senate race &ndash; Pulse Asia

Duterte allies surge in Senate race – Pulse Asia

By Janvic Mateo | 2 days ago
Weeks after former president Rodrigo Duterte’s arrest and surrender before the International Criminal Court, some of...
Headlines
fbtw
Lawmakers welcome signing of DEPDev law

Lawmakers welcome signing of DEPDev law

By Jose Rodel Clapano | 1 day ago
Members of the House of Representatives welcomed yesterday President Marcos’ signing of the law creating the Department...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Philippine humanitarian team returns after Myanmar mission

Philippine humanitarian team returns after Myanmar mission

By Pia Lee-Brago | 1 hour ago
The Philippine Inter-Agency Humanitarian Contingent (PIAHC) – deployed to aid in the rescue and relief operations in...
Headlines
fbtw
President Marcos to Pinoys: Be resilient amid challenges

President Marcos to Pinoys: Be resilient amid challenges

By Alexis Romero | 1 hour ago
President Marcos has called on Filipinos to remain optimistic and resilient in the face of trials, reminding them that...
Headlines
fbtw

Europe shop showcases Philippine coffee, liquor

By Pia Lee-Brago | 1 hour ago
In yet another testament to the quality of Filipino exports, a coffee shop in Austria served coffee cocktails using Philippine specialty coffee and premium liquor during a Coffee in Good Spirits (CIGS) event in...
Headlines
fbtw
Faithful urged: Take up your cross

Faithful urged: Take up your cross

By Evelyn Macairan | 1 hour ago
In order to gain hope and deeper faith, Manila Archbishop Jose Cardinal Advincula yesterday told the Catholic faithful that...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with