Overseas voting begins

The Commission on Elections (Comelec) said the overseas voting period would run until the end of voting hours in the Philippines on May 12.

MANILA, Philippines — Filipinos in various parts of the world started trooping to Philippine embassies and consulates as the month-long overseas voting period began yesterday.

“Actually, as early as the wee hours of morning, our kababayans abroad cast their votes,” Comelec Chairman George Garcia said in a radio interview.

In Singapore, Garcia said six Filipinos cast their votes at the kiosk at the embassy within 10 minutes after the voting period opened.

Aside from casting their votes for the May 2025 midterm polls in embassies and consulates, the Comelec said registered overseas Filipino voters can also vote online.

“Voting for our kababayans abroad on the 77 posts is via internet voting. And those in 16 posts is through going to the embassy or the consulate,” Garcia noted.

Garcia said internet voting abroad is open 24 hours a day.

Meanwhile, the online voting in 77 areas commenced shortly after the test voting period for internet voting ended at midnight on Saturday.

Test online voting was initiated to familiarize Filipinos availing themselves of internet voting with the features of the system adopted by the commission for the first time.

The first to cast their votes, the Comelec said, were registered Filipino voters in New Zealand followed by those from Australia and Guam.

There are 1.231 million Filipino voters abroad. Of the number, only 48,000 have enrolled for online voting as of Friday.

Comelec spokesman John Rex Laudiangco said registered Filipino voters abroad still need to enroll to access the internet voting system.

Laudiangco added that the enrollment for the internet voting started last March 20 and will continue until May 12.

He likewise encouraged registered Filipino overseas voters to take advantage of the internet voting system so that they can cast their votes even in the convenience of their homes or wherever they are by using their cellphones or other gadgets.

Filipino seafarers, he said, can also participate in overseas voting even while at sea.

Over 57,000 registered for local absentee voting

Over 50,000 government employees and other eligible individuals registered for local absentee voting, according to the Comelec.

Chairman Garcia yesterday reported that they received a total of 72,208 applications for local absentee voting, but only 57,569 were approved, while 14,638 were denied.

Comelec previously extended the application period for local absentee voting due to numerous requests.

Members of the Armed Forces of the Philippines, Philippine National Police and media practitioners who are on duty during election day can avail themselves of local absentee voting.