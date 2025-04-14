^

Headlines

Electric vehicles in developing countries beneficial – UNEP

Pia Lee-Brago - The Philippine Star
April 14, 2025 | 12:00am
Electric vehicles in developing countries beneficial â€“ UNEP
A driver from Quezon City cleans the electric car of his boss on November 27, 2023. He said that a single charge of seven to eight hours of the vehicle gives them 170 km.
Michael Varcas / The Philippine STAR

MANILA, Philippines — This could be the year of the electric vehicle in developing countries, which would help reduce air pollution and allow countries to end dependence on imported fossil fuels, the Sustainable Mobility Unit at the United Nations Environment Program (UNEP) said.

Rob de Jong, head of the Sustainable Mobility Unit at UNEP, said the shift to electric transport has a chance to transform cities around the world, helping them reduce air pollution and rein in planet-warming greenhouse gases.

De Jong, who leads a landmark UNEP effort that is helping some 60-plus developing countries speed their transition to electric vehicles (EVs), said there are several benefits of electric vehicles.

“They would support the growth of domestic renewable energy sources – like hydro and geothermal – which many countries have in abundance… if vehicles were manufactured locally, they could create a huge amount of green jobs. Finally, they would help cut down the greenhouse gas emissions that are driving climate change,” De Jong said.

De Jong noted that EVs are getting close to price parity with petrol and diesel vehicles. EVs are already less expensive to own and operate long term.

“Once their sticker prices reach parity with petrol-burning vehicles, they’re going to take off,” De Jong said.

“I think we’re going to see in many developing countries in West Africa, East Africa and Southeast Asia a very sudden change. Electric motorcycles are now cost competitive. They are cheaper to power, cheaper to maintain and in the not-too-distant future, they’ll be cheaper to buy,” he said.

In many developing countries, EVs are seen as a risky, high-tech, developed-world technology.

“But they’re not. They’re far simpler to make and maintain than petrol-powered vehicles,” he said.

He added that countries need to standardize EV technology, like charging plugs and batteries, noting it is vital if the market is going to grow.

VEHICLE
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Six local holidays declared in May

Six local holidays declared in May

By Kristine Daguno-Bersamina | 1 day ago
President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has declared special non-working holidays in six towns to mark various local celebrations and...
Headlines
fbtw
Honeylet on Imee probe: Just pa-ekek

Honeylet on Imee probe: Just pa-ekek

By Bella Cariaso | 2 days ago
After three hearings, the Senate inquiry on the arrest and turnover of former president Rodrigo Duterte to the International...
Headlines
fbtw
Overseas voting for 2025 midterm elections starts

Overseas voting for 2025 midterm elections starts

By Ian Laqui | 14 hours ago
Voting for overseas Filipinos began on Sunday, April 13, the Commission on Elections said.
Headlines
fbtw
Duterte allies surge in Senate race &ndash; Pulse Asia

Duterte allies surge in Senate race – Pulse Asia

By Janvic Mateo | 2 days ago
Weeks after former president Rodrigo Duterte’s arrest and surrender before the International Criminal Court, some of...
Headlines
fbtw
Lawmakers welcome signing of DEPDev law

Lawmakers welcome signing of DEPDev law

By Jose Rodel Clapano | 1 day ago
Members of the House of Representatives welcomed yesterday President Marcos’ signing of the law creating the Department...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest

Philippine releases international humanitarian law committee guidelines

By Alexis Romero | 1 hour ago
The Marcos administration has released the implementing guidelines of the executive order that created an inter-agency committee on International Humanitarian Law (IHL).
Headlines
fbtw

China’s Xi courts Southeast Asia as Trump tariffs bite

1 hour ago
Chinese President Xi Jinping will kick off a five-day, three-nation Southeast Asia tour today as Beijing seeks to tighten regional trade ties and offset the impact of huge tariffs unleashed by his US counterpart...
Headlines
fbtw
21 areas experience &lsquo;danger&rsquo; heat index

21 areas experience ‘danger’ heat index

By Bella Cariaso | 1 hour ago
Twenty-one areas in the country experienced “danger” heat index of 42-45 degrees Celsius on Saturday, as easterlies...
Headlines
fbtw
Candidates urged to pause political activities during Holy Week

Candidates urged to pause political activities during Holy Week

By Ian Laqui | 7 hours ago
In a statement on Palm Sunday, April 13, Caritas Philippine President Bishop Jose Bagaforo said that the holy week is not...
Headlines
fbtw
Manila archbishop to faithful on Palm Sunday: Offer suffering to God

Manila archbishop to faithful on Palm Sunday: Offer suffering to God

By Ian Laqui | 9 hours ago
In his Palm Sunday homily on April 13, Advincula urged Catholics to embrace their "cross" and accept hardship and...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with