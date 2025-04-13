Overseas voting for 2025 midterm elections starts

Comelec marks the end of the test voting period for internet voting and begins the official overseas voting period for the 2025 elections.

MANILA, Philippines — Voting for overseas Filipinos began on Sunday, April 13, the Commission on Elections (Comelec) said.

In a statement, Comelec spokesperson John Laudiangco said that overseas voting in countries with registered Filipino voters started at 8 a.m. local time.

The overseas voting period will run until 7 p.m. on May 12 — the same time voting will close in the Philippines.

According to Laudiangco, Filipinos served by the Philippine Embassy in Wellington, New Zealand were the first to cast their votes, starting at 4 a.m. Manila time.

The following polling posts opened — or are expected to open — in Philippine Standard Time (PST):

Australia and Guam (6:00 a.m. PST)

Japan and Korea (7:00 a.m. PST)

Brunei, Hong Kong, Malaysia, Macau, Indonesia, Taiwan, and Singapore (8:00 a.m. PST)

Thailand, Vietnam, and Indonesia (9:00 a.m. PST)

Bangladesh (10:00 a.m. PST)

India (10:30 a.m. PST)

Pakistan (11:00 a.m. PST)

United Arab Emirates and Oman (12:00 p.m. PST)

Greece, Jordan, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Bahrain, Kenya, and Israel (1:00 p.m. PST);

Spain, Germany, Switzerland, Belgium, Romania, Denmark, Italy, Norway, France, Czech Republic, Rome, Sweden, Netherlands, Vatican City, Poland, Egypt, and South Africa (2:00 p.m. PST)

Portugal, United Kingdom, and Rabat [Morocco] (3:00 p.m. PST)

Brazil and Argentina (7:00 p.m. PST)

New York; Ottawa and Toronto, Canada; and Chile (8:00 p.m. PST)

Chicago and Houston (9:00 p.m. PST)

Mexico (10:00 p.m. PST)

Los Angeles, San Francisco, Washington D.C.; and Vancouver, Canada (11:00 p.m. PST).

Honolulu, Hawaii (2:00 a.m., April 14, PST).

Comelec Chairman George Garcia on April 11 said only 48,000 out of 1.2 million registered overseas voters have enrolled for the 2025 elections.

In an interview with DZBB, Garcia said that 77 overseas polling posts will implement internet voting, while 16 will conduct in-person voting at their respective embassies or consulates.