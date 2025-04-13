Marcos urges reflection, resilience during Holy Week

Catholic faithful hold palm leaves as they await the start of the Palm Sunday procession, which marks the beginning of Holy Week on Sunday, April 13

MANILA, Philippines — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. urged the public to “remain resilient” and reflect on the meaning of Jesus Christ's passion, death and resurrection.

In a statement on Palm Sunday, April 13, Marcos called on Filipinos to be resilient and optimistic in life “despite all the challenges that may come.”

“May all the adversities that we face shape us into better persons, capable of understanding and charity towards our brethren. By His death on the cross at Golgotha, He showed us that our limitations and frailties as human beings do not hinder us for greater causes,” Marcos said.

He also urged Filipinos to ponder on the “Lord's perfect example of compassion and self-giving,” saying that Jesus “knew that the path of Calvary was not an easy journey.”

“Yet, in dutiful obedience to the Father's will, He fulfilled His mission, enduring hardships and suffering, all in the name of love. Through His sacrifice, the gift of salvation came into our midst,” he said.

“May the realization that a loving God embraced humanity to be with us inspire perseverance through tribulations and be an encouragement to our brothers and sisters. I hope that we will regain strength in the presence of our family and loved ones for us to be more dedicated in doing His will, most especially to those in the peripheries He entrusted under our care,” he added.

Palm Sunday commemorates the entrance of Jesus in Jerusalem.

Holy Week begins for Roman Catholics, who attend Mass to have their palm leaves blessed in commemoration of Jesus' triumphant entry into Jerusalem, where people welcomed him by waving palm branches.