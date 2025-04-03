^

Pope Francis appoints Daet priest as Pagadian Bishop

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
April 3, 2025 | 11:43am
Pope Francis appoints Daet priest as Pagadian Bishop
Bishop-elect Ronald Timoner holding a host during a consecration at a mass in a church under the jurisdiction of the Diocese of Daet.
Diocese of Daet via Facebook

MANILA, Philippines — A priest from the Diocese of Daet has been appointed as the new prelate of the Diocese of Pagadian. 

According to a statement from the Vatican Press Office on April 3 (Manila Time), Pope Francis has appointed Ronald Anthony Timoner, a parish priest in Daet, Camarines Norte, to be the new bishop of the Diocese of Pagadian. 

Timoner will be taking over the episcopal seat previously occupied by the late Bishop Ronald Lunas, who died on Jan. 2, 2024.

Who is Timoner?

According to the Vatican Press Office, Timoner was born in Daet on Aug. 13, 1971. 

He studied philosophy at the Holy Rosary Minor Seminary of Naga City and theology at the UST Central Seminary. Timoner was awarded a licentiate in theology from the Pontifical University of Saint Thomas Aquinas – Angelicum.

On May 1, 1997, Timoner was ordained priest for the Diocese of Daet. 

He served as parish vicar in Paracale and Talisay, spiritual director and administrator at Holy Trinity College Seminary in Labo, and chaplain in the Church of Saint Thomas in Milan, Italy. 

Timoner also held positions in the Diocese of Daet, including chancellor, director of the SPACFI-Socio-Pastoral Action Center Foundation, and vicar general. 

Since 2017, he has served as the parish priest of San Juan Bautista, where he also served as the diocesan administrator since 2024. 

He is also the brother of Gerard Timoner III, the first Filipino and Asian Master of the Order of Preacher, also known as the Dominican priests. 

