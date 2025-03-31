Comelec urges artists to file raps for song theft in campaign jingles

Commission on Elections Chairman George Erwin Garcia (right) as seen on June 25, 2024. In March 2025, he called on artists to file complaints against politicians who use their music without permission.

MANILA, Philippines — The Commission on Elections has urged artists to file a formal complaint if their songs are used without permission in campaign jingles for the 2025 midterm elections.

"Sana po may formal na complaint na maihain sa atin ang banda. Maging basehan ng action namin (I hope the band can formally file a complaint with us. It will serve as the basis for our action)," Comelec Chairperson George Garcia told reporters on Monday, March 31.

Garcia was responding to a question about the band Lola Amour's statement over the weekend on the unauthorized use of their music for campaign jingles. In a statement, the band said: "Please note that all of those (songs) are used WITHOUT our consent."

The Comelec chairperson said formal complaints are necessary for the poll body to take action against intellectual property violations during the campaign period.

How intellectual property protection works during elections

The unauthorized use of songs in campaigns is governed by a memorandum of agreement between the Comelec and the Intellectual Property Office of the Philippines (IPOPHL), signed in January.

This agreement formally creates a mechanism "for violation reports and actions, as well as monitoring and enforcement." This is done through a joint technical working group by the poll body with IPOPHL's Bureau of Copyright and Related Rights, Bureau of Legal Affairs, and IP Rights Enforcement Office.

The memorandum of agreement was signed "to ensure that election candidates comply with intellectual property (IP) laws," IPOPHL said in a statement in January.

Artists who believe their works are being used without authorization can file complaints through the Comelec's Election Information Department, Garcia told Philstar.com.

Why it matters for artists. During the MOA signing in January, Garcia explained in Filipino: "You created and dedicated it to a loved one, only for it to be stolen and used to flatter voters. Shouldn't campaigning not be a reason to steal someone else's creation?"

IPOPHL Deputy Director General Ann Claire Cabochan said artists maintain private rights to their work, saying copyright, just like any other IP right, is a private right.

"Permission should be sought from the owner," Cabochan said.

Cabochan also shared that IPOPHL had already settled a case filed by the Filipino Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers, Inc. (FILSCAP) concerning the alleged unauthorized use of their members' works during the 2022 elections.

Rapper Omar Manzano last week filed a case before a Pasig City court against detained religious leader Apollo Quiboloy for reportedly using his song "K&B" as a campaign jingle. Quiboloy is running as a senator in the midterm polls.