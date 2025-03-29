Marcos hails Alex Ealaâ€™s â€˜historicâ€™ Miami Open run

Marcos hails Alex Eala’s ‘historic’ Miami Open run

Alexandra Eala of Philippines celebrates her win against Madison Keys during Day 6 of the Miami Open at Hard Rock Stadium on March 23, 2025 in Miami Gardens, Florida.

MANILA, Philippines — President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. congratulated Alex Eala for her "historic" performance in the 2025 Miami Open, calling her a source of pride and inspiration for Filipinos.

Eala, 19, entered the tournament as a wildcard and pulled off a stunning run, defeating three Grand Slam champions—Jelena Ostapenko (Round of 64), Madison Keys (Round of 32) and Iga Swiatek (quarterfinals).

Her campaign ended in the semifinals after a hard-fought match against world No. 4 Jessica Pegula, 7-6(3), 5-7, 6-3.

"We would like to congratulate our tennis phenomenon, Alex Eala, on her historic and amazing run in the 2025 Miami Open," Marcos said in his Instagram post on Saturday, March 29.



"Truly, what you did showed the whole world what a Filipino athlete is all about–determined, steadfast and never the one to back away from any challenges," he added.

“More importantly, Alex’s unprecedented feat serves as an inspiration to everyone, especially to ordinary Filipinos who face life’s daily challenges with the same grit and determination,” the president said.

The Presidential Communications Office (PCO) also commended Eala for bringing pride to the country, saying that her journey proves that "anything is possible through persistence."

“Alex surmounted a string of setbacks in her journey to be among the best in the Miami Open 2025. Through her sheer persistence, Alex proved that anything is possible,” the PCO said.

The PCO also highlighted that Eala’s success came during Women’s Month, recognizing her as a Filipina excelling on the global stage.

“Isang napakagandang laban ang iyong ipinakita sa buong mundo. Ngayong Buwan ng Kababaihan, isa na naman Filipina ang nagpakita ng kagitingan ng ating lahi buong mundo. Mabuhay ka Alex at ang iyong coach at buong team,” the PCO said.

Marcos, meanwhile, believes this is only the beginning for the young star.

"We are one with the entire nation in thanking Alex for her sacrifices and hard work in her quest for glory and honor. I'm sure that the elusive championship title is within reach soon," he said.

By reaching the semifinals, Eala is set to receive US$ 332,160 (P19 million) in prize money and gain 390 WTA ranking points.

This milestone puts her on track to break into the Top 100 and boosts her chances of qualifying for upcoming Grand Slam tournaments.