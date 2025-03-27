Pro-Duterte call for 'Zero-Remittance' slammed for hijacking protest legacy

Supporters of Philippine Vice-President Sara Duterte and her father, former president Rodrigo Duterte, gather for a rally where the Dutertes are meeting with the Philippine community in Hong Kong outside the city's Southorn Stadium on March 9, 2025

MANILA, Philippines — A migrants' association has accused supporters of former President Rodrigo Duterte of misusing the "zero-remittance week" protest tactic, originally designed to fight for the rights of overseas Filipino workers, by defending a "criminal" leader.

The call for action stemmed from several OFW groups proposing to halt remittances to the Philippines for a week in response to Duterte's arrest and transfer to the International Criminal Court.

Government officials have expressed varied reactions to the proposed protest. Palace Press Officer Claire Castro said OFWs have the right to peaceful protest but urged them to consider their families' needs and undestand the government's position.

Chief Presidential Legal Counsel Juan Ponce Enrile, meanwhile, issued a stern warning, reminding participating OFWs that Congress could retaliate by suspending their tax privileges.

Migrante International, however, emphasized the historical context of such protests. "The Zero Remittance Day is a form of protest for our rights and well-being not to defend a criminal and murderer," said Josie Pingkihan, deputy secretary of Migrante, in Filipino.

Pingkihan said there ought to be "zero tears" for Duterte, who she believes was justly detained in The Hague.

“This is the real experience of migrants and the public: Duterte trampled upon the communities of our families in the Philippines,” Pingkihan said.

She instead pointed to the struggles OFWs faced under Duterte's administration. It was Duterte who signed the law mandating advanced Social Security System payments for OFWs. The Supreme Court recently declared the mandate as "unconstitutional."

READ: Supeme Court: SSS requirement for OFW clearance unconstitutional

History of 'Zero Remittance'

Migrante International and the International Migrants Alliance organized previous Zero Remittance Day campaigns during the administrations of former presidents Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo in 2008 and Benigno Aquino III in 2015.

The 2008 campaign protested Arroyo's alleged misuse of Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA) funds and policies allowing recruitment agencies to charge higher fees to migrant workers.

In 2015, the Zero Remittance Day campaign opposed the Bureau of Customs' plans to randomly inspect balikbayan boxes and protested the neglect of OFWs in cases of abuse.