^

Headlines

No plans to rejoin ICC even after Duterte’s arrest, says Malacañang

Jean Mangaluz - Philstar.com
March 25, 2025 | 7:02pm
No plans to rejoin ICC even after Duterteâ€™s arrest, says MalacaÃ±ang
Undated photo shows facade of the International Criminal Court in the Hague, Netherlands.
File

MANILA, Philippines — The Palace said on Tuesday, March 25, that there are no plans for the Philippines to rejoin the International Criminal Court, despite the government handing former president Rodrigo Duterte over to the tribunal. 

In a media briefing, Palace Press Officer Claire Castro said that when she spoke to President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. about the matter, he simply smiled.

“We have not yet discussed any plan of rejoining the ICC. Iyong huli po nating nakausap ang pangulo, tinanong po natin iyan nang personal at siya’y ngumiti lamang at sasabihin ko daw dapat na wala pa talagang napag-uusapan patungkol doon,” Castro said in a Palace briefing. 

(We have not yet discussed any plan of rejoining the ICC. In our last conversation with the president, we also personally asked that and he merely smiled and told me to say that there are no talks yet on the matter.) 

Castro also said that the Philippine government has not made any commitment regarding the potential issuance of a freeze order on Duterte’s assets in the country by the ICC.

In a previous briefing, the Palace said that the issue of freezing Duterte’s assets would be decided by the Anti-Money Laundering Council.

While the Palace remains silent on whether or not the Philippines will rejoin the ICC, the arrest of Duterte and his turnover to the tribunal have shown that the administration can change its stance based on developments.

No less than Justice Secretary Boying Remulla admitted that the administration can change its position over time. 

In a Senate inquiry into Duterte’s arrest, Sen. Imee Marcos, the sister of President Bongbong Marcos and a staunch ally of the Duterte clan, presented Remulla with old comments from the president about how the Philippines would not join the ICC.

Imee questioned why that position had changed, though she later admitted that she had not spoken directly to her brother about the matter.. 

"Our minds can change," Remulla simply said, albeit speaking in general terms. 

Whether the president will change his stance on the country’s membership in the ICC remains to be seen.

DUTERTE ICC TRIAL

FERDINAND MARCOS JR

ICC

RODRIGO DUTERTE
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Chiz hits Duterte clan's attempts to involve AFP in issues
play

Chiz hits Duterte clan's attempts to involve AFP in issues

By Jean Mangaluz | 1 day ago
Did Vice President Sara Duterte suggest that the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) and the Philippine National Police...
Headlines
fbtw
Palace: Duterte compared self to Hitler, not Ninoy

Palace: Duterte compared self to Hitler, not Ninoy

By Helen Flores | 21 hours ago
Vice President Sara Duterte should stop comparing her father, former president Rodrigo Duterte, to the late senator Benigno...
Headlines
fbtw
Palace to VP: Explain &lsquo;suspicious&rsquo; confidential fund recipients

Palace to VP: Explain ‘suspicious’ confidential fund recipients

By Alexis Romero | 21 hours ago
Vice President Sara Duterte should shed light on the alleged beneficiaries of her confidential funds, Malacañang said...
Headlines
fbtw
Escaping accountability? Aquino family, ex-lawmaker reject Duterte comparisons to Ninoy

Escaping accountability? Aquino family, ex-lawmaker reject Duterte comparisons to Ninoy

By Jean Mangaluz | 1 day ago
The family of slain senator Ninoy Aquino refuted Vice President Sara Duterte's comparison of her father, former President...
Headlines
fbtw
DOH secretary under fire for posing with tobacco execs

DOH secretary under fire for posing with tobacco execs

By Mayen Jaymalin | 21 hours ago
Health Secretary Ted Herbosa is in hot water after posing for a photo with executives from Philip Morris Fortune Tobacco Co....
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
LIVE updates: 2025 senatorial campaign trail

LIVE updates: 2025 senatorial campaign trail

By PhilstarLIVE | 3 hours ago
The campaign period for candidates vying for national posts will run for 90 days before the May 12, 2025 midterm electio...
Headlines
fbtw
Philippines to Timor-Leste: ASEAN bid at risk over Teves extradition row

Philippines to Timor-Leste: ASEAN bid at risk over Teves extradition row

By Ian Laqui | 4 hours ago
Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla has cautioned Timor-Leste that its refusal to extradite expelled lawmaker Arnolfo...
Headlines
fbtw
Navy preparing for conversion of 2 Subic islands into military reservations

Navy preparing for conversion of 2 Subic islands into military reservations

By Cristina Chi | 4 hours ago
The Philippine Navy is readying for the military's planned takeover of two islands at the mouth of Subic Bay once they...
Headlines
fbtw
As dad fights ICC charges, Pulong Duterte gets House clearance for 17-country trip

As dad fights ICC charges, Pulong Duterte gets House clearance for 17-country trip

By Dominique Nicole Flores | 5 hours ago
Rep. Paolo "Pulong" Duterte is set to travel on a "personal trip" to 17 countries from March 20 to May...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with