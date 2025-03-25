^

DOLE releases pay guidelines for April 2025 holidays

Cristina Chi - Philstar.com
March 25, 2025 | 3:30pm
Local residents and tourists flock to a beach resort in Lemery, Batangas on April 8, 2023.
The STAR / Jesse Bustos

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Labor and Employment has issued guidelines for wage payments during the four regular holidays and one special non-working day in April. 

In an advisory signed Monday, March 24, the department outlined the payment rules for Eid'l Fitr (April 1), Araw ng Kagitingan (April 9), Maundy Thursday (April 17), Good Friday (April 18) and Black Saturday (April 19).

Regular holidays

The following dates are regular holidays:

April 1: Eid'l Fitr
April 9: Araw ng Kagitingan
April 17: Maundy Thursday
April 18: Good Friday

For the regular holidays, employees who will not work will still receive their full daily wage, provided they worked or were on paid leave the day before the holiday. Those who work on these days will receive double pay (200%) for the first eight hours.

Workers who work overtime during regular holidays will receive an additional 30% on top of their double pay. If the holiday falls on their rest day and they work, they will also receive an additional 30% premium.

Special non-working day

Black Saturday (April 19) is classified as a special non-working day, where the "no work, no pay" principle applies unless company policy states otherwise. Employees who work on this day will receive an additional 30% of their basic wage for the first eight hours.

DOLE advised employers and workers to refer to the guidelines in its advisory for the full pay computation that is applicable to specific situations, including overtime work on holidays that coincide with scheduled rest days.

