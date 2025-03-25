After Isabela bridge collapse, House eyes probe into series of bridge failures

An aerial view shows damaged vehicles on a section of a collapsed bridge in Santa Maria town, Isabela province on February 28, 2025. Authorities said but six people were injured in the incident.

MANILA, Philippines — Following public scrutiny over the quick collapse of the Cabagan-Sta. Maria Bridge in Isabela, a House lawmaker has called for a congressional probe into the structural integrity of other fallen bridges nationwide.

Rep. Rolando Valeriano (Manila, 2nd District) filed House resolution 2257 on Monday, March 24, urging the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) “to conduct a comprehensive inspection and audit” of infrastructure to assess their safety and suitability for public use. The resolution covers bridges, flyovers and overpasses.

Beyond seeking DPWH accountability, the resolution urges the House Committees on Public Works and Highways, Good Government and Public Accountability and Metro Manila Development to investigate why public infrastructure projects, despite costing millions, are failing so easily.

Eight public infrastructure projects were proposed for investigation, including the P680-million Ungka Flyover in Iloilo City, which was shut down less than two weeks after its September 2022 opening due to reports of sinking and instability. The four-lane flyover reopened in December 2024.

Other bridges include the newly built bridge in Barangay Alibago, Enrile, Cagayan, which collapsed in December 2024 before its official opening. The DPWH attributed the damages to recent typhoons and an earthquake.

In Balete, Batangas, the Magapi Bridge buckled in October 2024, reportedly due to heavy flooding from Typhoon "Kristine" (International name: Trami). Another is the Bantilan Bridge, connecting Batangas and Quezon, which caved in due to strong underwater currents in October 2022.

These incidents, which were given attention after the Isabela bridge collapse, prompted Sen. Koko Pimentel to call for an investigation into the recurring failures of newly built and existing bridges.

The House resolution also cited four other collapsed bridges:

Marilog Bridge in Davao City (July 2023)

Carlos Romulo Bridge in Bayambang, Pangasinan (October 2022)

Borja Bridge in Bohol (June 2022)

Loay-Clarin Bridge in Bohol (April 2022)

“Such collapse and structural integrity issues of public infrastructures are not merely an ominous hazard to the safety of the public, but are a gross waste of scarce government funds and resources,” Valeriano said in a statement.

He stressed that the Isabela bridge, which cost P1.225 billion and began construction a decade ago, is just one of several public infrastructure projects that have collapsed or faced structural integrity issues in recent years.

The Senate has been conducting its hearings into the collapse to determine the cause of the bridge’s failure, while the DPWH has launched its probe as well.

The House resolution grants three months for the DPWH to complete the audit and study and submit a report with findings and recommendations.

“There are also dozens of preventive maintenance works and flood control projects the DPWH has listed for 2025. We must see from DPWH how they will manage all of these and make sure they get it all done,” Valeriano added.

The DPWH received around P1.089 trillion in new appropriations for 2025, with a chunk allotted for infrastructure maintenance and improvement, as well as for replacing weak bridges.

It is the government agency that received the highest budget allocation as a sole agency in the 2025 General Appropriations Act.