Philippines, US armies kick off 'Sabak' joint exercise

Cristina Chi - Philstar.com
March 24, 2025 | 4:41pm
Army Vice Commander Maj. Gen. Leodevic B. Guinid discusses activities for SABAK 2025 with 25th ID Deputy Commander USARPAC Brig. Gen. Jonathan A Velishka and U.S. Army counterparts during the joint opening ceremony of SABAK 2025 at Fort Magsaysay, Nueva Ecija on March 24, 2025.
Armed Forces of the Philippines / Released

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine Army and the United States Army Pacific have commenced training under "Sabak" 2025 — a joint military exercise aimed at enhancing land defense capabilities and interoperability between the two forces.

The exercise, which kicked off with a joint opening ceremony at Fort Magsaysay on Monday, March 24, brings together around 3,000 Philippine Army troops and 2,000 US Army Pacific personnel.

Sabak 2025, designed as a continuous operation, will focus on "enhancing combined / joint all-domain operations, reinforcing warfighting capabilities, and showcasing a strong bilateral commitment to safeguarding the Philippines' territorial integrity," according to a statement by the Armed Forces of the Philippines. 

The exercise will provide both countries' army personnel with training in humanitarian civil assistance, information operations, counter-intelligence, and protection.

"Further, the exercise will tackle capability enhancement on operational Command and Control, Combined Arms Force-on-Force, Large-scale Operational Maneuvers, Combined Arms Live Fire Exercise, and Sustainment Operations in support of External Security Operations," the AFP added.

Part of 'Balikatan.' The exercise, which is part of the Philippines' broader Balikatan Exercise with the US and other countries, will be conducted in two phases. Phase 1 will run from March 24 to April 11, while Phase 2 will take place from May 19 to July 20. 

The training sessions will be held at Fort Bonifacio in Taguig City and within the areas of responsibility of the 5th Infantry Division (5ID) and the 7th Infantry Division (7ID). 

The Philippine Army said joint exercises like Sabak 2025 "solidifies its readiness to respond to evolving threats" and "upholds its vital role in the nation's land defense." 

This year's Balikatan Exercise, which will run from April 21 to May 9, is expected to simulate a “full-scale” battle scenario.  

United States Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth will visit the Philippines this week where he is expected to "advance security objectives with Philippine leaders and meet with US and Philippine forces," according to the advisory of the US Department of Defense.  

AFP

DEFENSE

MILITARY

UNITED STATES
