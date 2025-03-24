^

DOTR open to slower PUV modernization program implementation

Jean Mangaluz - Philstar.com
March 24, 2025 | 12:04pm
This photo shows traditional jeepneys.

MANILA, Philippines — The government’s Public Utility Vehicle Modernization Program (PUVMP) will still proceed. However, following reports of low consolidation numbers, the Department of Transportation (DOTr) said that it is willing to implement the initiative at a slower pace.

This marks a shift from the government’s previous decision to implement the PUVMP as quickly as possible. Under the administration of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., hard deadlines were set for PUV drivers to consolidate, with the president himself refusing to extend the deadline, citing high consolidation numbers.

Consolidation into cooperatives or corporations is a key component of the PUVMP, but many drivers and operators have cited financial difficulties and a lack of government support throughout the process.

This difficulty is further highlighted by a recent revelation that only about 40% of consolidation applications have been approved, much to the surprise of DOTR Secretary Vince Dizon. This contradicts the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board’s (LTFRB) claim that 86% of PUVs have already consolidated.

The inconsistent numbers sparked a three-day transport strike by the jeepney group Manibela, who argued that the PUVMP is based on false statistics.

In a press briefing on Monday, March 24, Dizon promised a more concrete solution within two weeks, saying that the situation on the ground needed further assessment.

“Walang pwedeng kumontra sa modernization. Hindi natin sabihin ihinto. Ang sinasabi ko, kailngan i-validate ang numero, yung mga, nag consolidate na, kailangan suportahan natin sila para tuloy tuloy ang modernization pero kailangan tingnan natin ang totoo na situation on the ground and kung ano kailangan gawin ng gobyerno para gawing successful ito, dapat gawin. Pero kung ang ibig sabihin niyan hindi muna natin ipipilit ng mabilisan ang nationwide implementation, then I think we will have to make that decision soon,” Dizon said. 

(No one can counter modernization. We are not saying that it will stop. I said, we need to validate the numbers of those who have consolidated, we need to support them so that the modernization keeps going but we also need to look at the situation on the ground and what the government needs to do to make it successful, we should do it. But if that means that we will not force a quick, nationwide implementation, then I think we will have to make that decision soon.) 

Dizon said that transport groups have legitimate concerns, but the agency’s decision needs to be based on validated data. 

The DOTR secretary also appealed to Manibela to reconsider their ongoing strike, as the government is open to dialogue. 

In a briefing in Malacañang, Palace Press Officer Claire Castro said that the government is batting for a favorable situation for both the commuters and the jeepney drivers and operators. 

“Lahat po na ito ay dapat win-win situation,” Castro said. (This should all be a win-win situation.) 

The government has deployed free rides in areas affected by Manibela’s transport strike. Meanwhile, Dizon has met with other transport groups, such as Piston, and expressed his willingness to meet with Manibela as well.

