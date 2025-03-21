^

Headlines

Badoy, Celiz, Sasot risk contempt if they skip 4th House disinfo hearing

Dominique Nicole Flores - Philstar.com
March 21, 2025 | 6:34pm
Badoy, Celiz, Sasot risk contempt if they skip 4th House disinfo hearing
Some invited resource persons, who have been fact-checked for false claims, such as Lorraine Badoy, Glen Chong and Allan Troy "Sass" Sasot were absent during the House Tri-Committee's hearing on disinformation on Tuesday, Feburary 4.
House of Representatives / Released

MANILA, Philippines — Right before the House Tri-Committee suspended its hearing on Friday, March 21, it reiterated the subpoenas for known red-taggers Lorraine Badoy and Jeffrey Celiz, including social media personality Allan Troy “Sass” Sasot. 

In its third hearing on disinformation in the country, the Tri-Committee finally saw several of the vloggers, commentators and “influencers” it had invited but have snubbed the past two hearings. 

Most of them are known supporters of former President Rodrigo Duterte and his family.

RELATED: After Duterte’s ICC arrest, more vloggers show up at House disinfo hearing

However, Badoy, Celiz and Sasot were absent during Friday’s hearing. A subpoena ad testificandum legally compels them to appear and testify under oath at the hearing. 

Former Malacañang press secretary Trixie Cruz-Angeles, one of the resource persons as a social media personality, told the committee that Badoy is currently out of the country.  

“She sent me a copy of her ticket and a copy of her notice that she cannot make it today. However, I don’t think it has been received by the secretariat,” she said.

Meanwhile, Cruz-Angeles said Sasot is in China and “cannot return to the country.” The present vloggers and commentators said she attempted to join the hearing via Zoom but was not permitted to, which Pimentel said is only open to House members.  

“During the last hearing, the committee has issued show-cause orders to 34 resource persons, mostly social media personalities,” Rep. Johnny Pimentel (Surigao del Sur, 2nd District) said.  

He said that only 10 out of the 34 social media personalities the committee invited for today’s hearing were present. The other 24 include Badoy, Celiz and Sasot.

According to the secretariat, the other absent social media personalities invited as resource persons who were issued a subpoena as well were:

  • Ernesto Abines Jr.
  • Mary Binag
  • Glenn Chong
  • Alex Destor 
  • Elmer Jugalbot
  • Julius Maui
  • Alven Montero
  • Jonathan Morales
  • Vivian Zapata Rodriguez
  • Darwin Salceda
  • Jay Sonza
  • Kester Ramon John Tan

“At this point, since we have already issued the show-cause order, … because of your non-appearance, this committee is now compelled to issue a subpoena,” Pimentel said as the committee’s presiding officer. 

Rep. Joseph Stephen “Caraps” Paduano (Abang Lingkod Party-list) made the motion, which was then seconded and approved by the committee.

If the subpoenaed resource persons fail to attend the next hearing, Pimentel said the Tri-Comm “has no recourse but to issue a contempt order.”

The tentative schedule for the fourth hearing is on April 8.

DISINFORMATION

FAKE NEWS

HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES

VLOGGERS
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Sara: Duterte can no longer return to Philippines

Sara: Duterte can no longer return to Philippines

By Neil Jayson Servallos | 20 hours ago
Vice President Sara Duterte has acknowledged the possibility that her father, former president Rodrigo Duterte, may no longer...
Headlines
fbtw
No grand conspiracy in Duterte's arrest &ndash; A&ntilde;o

No grand conspiracy in Duterte's arrest – Año

By Marc Jayson Cayabyab | 20 hours ago
He was never part of a “core group” that plotted a “grand conspiracy” to have former president Rodrigo...
Headlines
fbtw
Imee: Is Philippines now a province of The Hague?

Imee: Is Philippines now a province of The Hague?

By Marc Jayson Cayabyab | 20 hours ago
By allowing the arrest and turnover of former president Rodrigo Duterte to the International Criminal Court, the Marcos administration...
Headlines
fbtw
SolGen has Marcos Jr. trust, won&rsquo;t be asked to quit

SolGen has Marcos Jr. trust, won’t be asked to quit

By Alexis Romero | 20 hours ago
Despite declining to represent the government in petitions seeking to secure the release of former president Rodrigo Duterte,...
Headlines
fbtw
Duterte&rsquo;s China asylum bid rejected?

Duterte’s China asylum bid rejected?

By Bella Cariaso | 20 hours ago
Former president Rodrigo Duterte allegedly applied for asylum in China but was rejected, forcing him to return to the Ph...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Fact check: LeBron James did not say Duterte 'must be convicted'

Fact check: LeBron James did not say Duterte 'must be convicted'

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 7 hours ago
NBA superstar LeBron James may have made political statements in the past, but he did not make one about the arrest of former...
Headlines
fbtw
Rodrigo Duterte not going home any time soon, says ICC lawyer
play

Rodrigo Duterte not going home any time soon, says ICC lawyer

By Jean Mangaluz | 7 hours ago
Former President Rodrigo Duterte is unlikely to return to the Philippines as he faces trial before the International Criminal...
Headlines
fbtw
After Duterte&rsquo;s ICC arrest, more vloggers show up at House disinfo hearing

After Duterte’s ICC arrest, more vloggers show up at House disinfo hearing

By Dominique Nicole Flores | 8 hours ago
The third House hearing on online disinformation came amid a wave of false narratives favoring former President Rodrigo Duterte,...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos appoints digital, banking expert to lead DICT

Marcos appoints digital, banking expert to lead DICT

By Jean Mangaluz | 10 hours ago
President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has appointed former Unionbank executive Henry Aguda as the new secretary of the Department...
Headlines
fbtw
Officials deny coordinating Duterte arrest with ICC

Officials deny coordinating Duterte arrest with ICC

11 hours ago
Philippine senators on Thursday grilled government officials over their decision to hand former president Rodrigo Duterte...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with