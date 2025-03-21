^

Headlines

DepEd launches online suppliers' registry to cut procurement delays

Cristina Chi - Philstar.com
March 21, 2025 | 4:41pm
DepEd launches online suppliers' registry to cut procurement delays
This file photo shows the Department of Education.
STAR / File

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Education launched a new digital platform this week aimed at addressing delays in procuring and delivering learning materials to public schools.

The Suppliers' Registry website (suppliers.deped.gov.ph) links suppliers and service providers to market opportunities within DepEd, according to the department's statement on Friday, March 21.

Education Secretary Sonny Angara introduced the system during the department's first-ever "Suppliers' Summit" held this week in Manila, which gathered about 250 suppliers and service providers "to discuss improvements in procurement, regulatory compliance, and dispute resolution."

"To our suppliers and bidders — you are not just a business. You are our partners in reform. There is no longer any reason for delays," Angara said in Filipino. "It's a green light now — for better procurement, for quality education."

According to the Suppliers' Registry website, it offers four main features: a portal for bid opportunities, profile management for suppliers, secure verification for transactions and access to DepEd news updates. 

DepEd said in its statement that it launched the online registry to "to expedite the delivery of learning resources to schools nationwide."

"The registry ... allows businesses to register their products and services, receive bid alerts, and communicate directly with DepEd," DepEd said. "By streamlining market participation, it seeks to eliminate inefficiencies and reduce bureaucratic delays in procurement transactions."

DepEd manages over 40,000 public schools nationwide and handles billions in contracts for everything from textbooks to classroom construction. This has made it a prime target for procurement irregularities and corruption over the years, across different administrations. 

Angara last year required all DepEd offices to conduct early procurement activities to give the department an early head start on procuring goods and services, including textbooks, learning tools, and infrastructure projects, for 2025. 

According to DepEd's latest data, it has awarded P1.9 billion worth of computerization projects this year, including 64,000 laptops and smart TV packages.  

DEPED

EDUCATION

PROCUREMENT
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Sara: Duterte can no longer return to Philippines

Sara: Duterte can no longer return to Philippines

By Neil Jayson Servallos | 17 hours ago
Vice President Sara Duterte has acknowledged the possibility that her father, former president Rodrigo Duterte, may no longer...
Headlines
fbtw
No grand conspiracy in Duterte's arrest &ndash; A&ntilde;o

No grand conspiracy in Duterte's arrest – Año

By Marc Jayson Cayabyab | 17 hours ago
He was never part of a “core group” that plotted a “grand conspiracy” to have former president Rodrigo...
Headlines
fbtw
Bato flip-flopping? Lawmakers puzzled

Bato flip-flopping? Lawmakers puzzled

By Delon Porcalla | 17 hours ago
Lawmakers are confused as to why Sen. Ronald “Bato” dela Rosa now seems to be ambiguous in his statements with...
Headlines
fbtw
Imee: Is Philippines now a province of The Hague?

Imee: Is Philippines now a province of The Hague?

By Marc Jayson Cayabyab | 17 hours ago
By allowing the arrest and turnover of former president Rodrigo Duterte to the International Criminal Court, the Marcos administration...
Headlines
fbtw
Duterte&rsquo;s China asylum bid rejected?

Duterte’s China asylum bid rejected?

By Bella Cariaso | 17 hours ago
Former president Rodrigo Duterte allegedly applied for asylum in China but was rejected, forcing him to return to the Ph...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Fake rallies, false quotes: Duterte's arrest triggers wave of disinformation

Fake rallies, false quotes: Duterte's arrest triggers wave of disinformation

By Cristina Chi | 3 hours ago
Former President Rodrigo Duterte's arrest has unleashed a flood of false information that mainly portrays him as a victim,...
Headlines
fbtw
Fact check: LeBron James did not say Duterte 'must be convicted'

Fact check: LeBron James did not say Duterte 'must be convicted'

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 4 hours ago
NBA superstar LeBron James may have made political statements in the past, but he did not make one about the arrest of former...
Headlines
fbtw
Rodrigo Duterte not going home any time soon, says ICC lawyer

Rodrigo Duterte not going home any time soon, says ICC lawyer

By Jean Mangaluz | 4 hours ago
Former President Rodrigo Duterte is unlikely to return to the Philippines as he faces trial before the International Criminal...
Headlines
fbtw
After Duterte&rsquo;s ICC arrest, more vloggers show up at House disinfo hearing

After Duterte’s ICC arrest, more vloggers show up at House disinfo hearing

By Dominique Nicole Flores | 5 hours ago
The third House hearing on online disinformation came amid a wave of false narratives favoring former President Rodrigo Duterte,...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with