DepEd launches online suppliers' registry to cut procurement delays

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Education launched a new digital platform this week aimed at addressing delays in procuring and delivering learning materials to public schools.

The Suppliers' Registry website (suppliers.deped.gov.ph) links suppliers and service providers to market opportunities within DepEd, according to the department's statement on Friday, March 21.

Education Secretary Sonny Angara introduced the system during the department's first-ever "Suppliers' Summit" held this week in Manila, which gathered about 250 suppliers and service providers "to discuss improvements in procurement, regulatory compliance, and dispute resolution."

"To our suppliers and bidders — you are not just a business. You are our partners in reform. There is no longer any reason for delays," Angara said in Filipino. "It's a green light now — for better procurement, for quality education."

According to the Suppliers' Registry website, it offers four main features: a portal for bid opportunities, profile management for suppliers, secure verification for transactions and access to DepEd news updates.

DepEd said in its statement that it launched the online registry to "to expedite the delivery of learning resources to schools nationwide."

"The registry ... allows businesses to register their products and services, receive bid alerts, and communicate directly with DepEd," DepEd said. "By streamlining market participation, it seeks to eliminate inefficiencies and reduce bureaucratic delays in procurement transactions."

DepEd manages over 40,000 public schools nationwide and handles billions in contracts for everything from textbooks to classroom construction. This has made it a prime target for procurement irregularities and corruption over the years, across different administrations.

Angara last year required all DepEd offices to conduct early procurement activities to give the department an early head start on procuring goods and services, including textbooks, learning tools, and infrastructure projects, for 2025.

According to DepEd's latest data, it has awarded P1.9 billion worth of computerization projects this year, including 64,000 laptops and smart TV packages.