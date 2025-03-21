Marcos appoints digital, banking expert to lead DICT

Henry Rhoel Aguda, former president and chief executive officer of UnionDigital Bank, will replace Ivan John Uy, who resigned from the DICT this month.

MANILA, Philippines — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has appointed former Unionbank executive Henry Aguda as the new secretary of the Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT).

In a statement on Thursday night, March 20, the Presidential Communications Office (PCO) announced the president’s new appointment.

Aguda previously served as the Digital Infrastructure Lead at the Private Sector Advisory Council, a body assembled by the president to foster public-private partnerships.

The Presidential Communications Office (PCO) said Aguda has extensive experience in banking and technology.

Aside from being a banking executive, he was the board chair of City Savings Bank and UBX Philippines.

He also held executive positions at Insular Health Care, BancNet, Metaverse Ventures and Platforms and the Philippine Clearing House Corp.

Aguda previously served as the chief technology officer for Amihan Global Strategies, Globe Telecom, the Government Service Insurance System and Digitel.

The incoming DICT secretary graduated from the University of the Philippines and pursued further studies at Harvard Business School and the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania.