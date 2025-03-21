^

Stop attacking drug war victims’ kin, Duterte supporters told

Janvic Mateo - The Philippine Star
March 21, 2025 | 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines —  Lawyers representing the victims of the war on drugs have urged supporters of former president Rodrigo Duterte to stop the attacks and disinformation about the ongoing proceedings at the International Criminal Court (ICC).

In a statement, the National Union of People’s Lawyers (NUPL) denounced what it described as an “orchestrated campaign of disinformation, harassment and gender-based online violence” targeting the families of drug war victims and other human rights defenders.

“These attacks, driven by Duterte’s network of trolls and enablers, aim to silence those seeking justice and obstruct ongoing proceedings before the ICC,” the NUPL said.

Specifically, the group cited the attacks against ICC assistant to counsel Kristina Conti, who has been subjected to a “wave of misogynistic threats and character assassination” following Duterte’s arrest last week.

Conti shared messages she received from trolls, including those attacking her character and physical appearance.

“The same online hate is directed at widows, mothers and daughters of drug war victims, attempting to intimidate them into silence. This coordinated effort to weaponize gender-based violence against women in the legal profession and human rights advocacy must end,” the NUPL said.

It noted that these attacks reinforce the argument that Duterte must be denied interim release.

“His history of inciting violence, fostering a culture of impunity and encouraging targeted harassment proves he remains a threat to victims, witnesses and those holding him accountable,” the lawyers’ group said.

“Allowing his return to the Philippines would only embolden further reprisals and deepen the climate of fear. The ICC must ensure that all involved in the case against him – lawyers, witnesses and victims – can speak and act without threat to their safety,” it added.

The NUPL urged the Philippine government to take decisive action in protecting human rights defenders from gender-based violence and ensure their safety. “It must support the ICC’s investigation, rejoin the court and take a stand for justice. The Philippines must break free from the legacy of impunity.”

Meanwhile, collaborative fact-checking initiative Tsek.ph has noted a surge of disinformation following the arrest of Duterte.

“Fabricated claims and misleading narratives widely cast him as a victim of injustice in an effort to garner public support,” read the analysis written by University of the Philippines journalism professor Yvonne Chua.

Tsek.ph compiled fact-checks published by its partners, including bogus quotes, misleading videos and those targeting First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos.

Hope for Justice

Bishop Gerardo Alminaza of San Carlos, Negros Occidental yesterday said the March 11 arrest of Duterte brings hope to the pursuit of justice.

In his “Hope for Justice” statement, Alminaza said, “The pursuit of justice, particularly transformative justice, has found renewed vigor among us who are advocating for peace and justice.”

“From the harrowing era of state-sponsored killings that plagued our nation to the recent issuance of an arrest warrant by the ICC… for alleged crimes against humanity stemming from his drug war policy, a glimmer of hope emerges,” he added.

Alminaza believes that Duterte’s arrest would bring a measure of hope and solace to the thousands of families who lost their loved ones during the war on drugs and serve as warning to other leaders who want to engage in human rights violations in the future.

The prelate also said “it pains me to acknowledge” that despite the reports of extrajudicial killings used to address the illegal drugs problem in the country, there were still people who continued to express their support to the former leader.

“They remain blinded by the false narrative that criminality and drug addiction can be eradicated through death and execution. I pray for them even as I challenge them to rethink their position as some have already done! Impunity has long gripped the Philippines,” he added.

He said the Church was one of the few institutions that stood unafraid during the Duterte administration.

“The Church must remain a powerful voice against injustice and any form of tyrannical solution to social problems. We must champion transformative solutions that address the root causes of the social ills plaguing our nation,” Alminaza added.

Meanwhile, Stratbase group president Dindo Manhit said yesterday that the recent Social Weather Stations survey showing 51 percent of respondents support holding Duterte accountable for his administration’s war on drugs is just a “snapshot” of how people really feel about extrajudicial killings. – Evelyn Macairan, Jose Rodel Clapano

