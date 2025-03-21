^

Headlines

PCO, CICC launch Hotline 1326 vs scams, deepfakes

Alexis Romero - The Philippine Star
March 21, 2025 | 12:00am
PCO, CICC launch Hotline 1326 vs scams, deepfakes
The memorandum of agreement involves the use of the eGovPH app’s e-Report in exposing scams, recognition of Hotline 1326 as the national anti-scam hotline, working with various stakeholders on scam and deepfake awareness and providing government news and updates through the eGovPH app.
STAR / File

MANILA, Philippines —  The Cybercrime Investigation and Coordinating Center (CICC) yesterday signed an agreement with the Presidential Communications Office (PCO) to promote an application for scam and deepfake reporting and to form a task force to fight disinformation, especially in what it described as “bastardized” social media.

The memorandum of agreement involves the use of the eGovPH app’s e-Report in exposing scams, recognition of Hotline 1326 as the national anti-scam hotline, working with various stakeholders on scam and deepfake awareness and providing government news and updates through the eGovPH app.

CICC executive director Alexander Ramos said the effort aims to empower schools, institutions and other stakeholders to combat false information, support groups involved in fact-checking and media literacy and preserve the integrity of the upcoming elections.

Ramos said the application for detecting deepfakes would be distributed to accredited partners, including independent fact checkers.

The software, which was purchased for P2 million from Ensign Info Security during a recent exhibition in Singapore, can identify deepfake content within 30 seconds, he added.

“We currently have 500 licenses, and we want to increase it so that there will be more communities that can avail of this,” he added.

Hotline 1326, meanwhile, allows the public to send links to online materials that may contain scams or disinformation so they can be examined by regulators like the trade department and the Commission on Elections.

Ramos said a National Deepfake Task Force led by the PCO would also be formed to boost the anti-disinformation drive. The task force would be supported by other agencies, including the CICC, the information and communications technology department and the National Bureau of Investigation.

CYBERCRIME

PCO
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Justice Carpio: SolGen&rsquo;s position has become untenable

Justice Carpio: SolGen’s position has become untenable

By Bella Cariaso | 1 day ago
The position of Solicitor General Menardo Guevarra has become “untenable” and President Marcos can fire him for...
Headlines
fbtw
Lawyer sees speedy acquittal for Duterte

Lawyer sees speedy acquittal for Duterte

By Janvic Mateo | 1 day ago
The lead counsel of former president Rodrigo Duterte in The Hague is confident of his quick acquittal by the International...
Headlines
fbtw
Drug war victims to buck interim release for Duterte

Drug war victims to buck interim release for Duterte

By Emmanuel Tupas | 1 day ago
Victims of the previous administration’s war against illegal drugs will oppose any move to temporarily release former...
Headlines
fbtw
AFP followed constitutional duty in Duterte arrest &mdash; Teodoro

AFP followed constitutional duty in Duterte arrest — Teodoro

By Cristina Chi | 7 hours ago
Defense Secretary Gilbert Teodoro rebuffed Vice President Sara Duterte's criticism of the Armed Forces of the Philippines...
Headlines
fbtw
Recap: Duterte&rsquo;s Senate allies challenge ICC arrest

Recap: Duterte’s Senate allies challenge ICC arrest

By Jean Mangaluz | 6 hours ago
Tensions were high in the Senate as allies of former president Rodrigo Duterte rallied to question the validity of his arrest...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Timor-Leste appeals court rejects Teves extradition

Timor-Leste appeals court rejects Teves extradition

By Daphne Galvez | 52 minutes ago
The Court of Appeals  of Timor-Leste has rejected the Philippine government’s request to extradite expelled lawmaker...
Headlines
fbtw
No grand conspiracy in Duterte's arrest &ndash; A&ntilde;o

No grand conspiracy in Duterte's arrest – Año

By Marc Jayson Cayabyab | 52 minutes ago
He was never part of a “core group” that plotted a “grand conspiracy” to have former president Rodrigo...
Headlines
fbtw
Duterte&rsquo;s China asylum bid rejected?

Duterte’s China asylum bid rejected?

By Bella Cariaso | 52 minutes ago
Former president Rodrigo Duterte allegedly applied for asylum in China but was rejected, forcing him to return to the Ph...
Headlines
fbtw
Eid&rsquo;l Fitr, April 1, a holiday

Eid’l Fitr, April 1, a holiday

By Alexis Romero | 52 minutes ago
Malacañang yesterday declared April 1 a regular holiday nationwide in observance of Eid’l Fitr, the...
Headlines
fbtw
Bato flip-flopping? Lawmakers puzzled

Bato flip-flopping? Lawmakers puzzled

By Delon Porcalla | 52 minutes ago
Lawmakers are confused as to why Sen. Ronald “Bato” dela Rosa now seems to be ambiguous in his statements with...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with