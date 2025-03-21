^

Headlines

Fact check: LeBron James did not say Duterte 'must be convicted'

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
March 21, 2025 | 1:37pm
Fact check: LeBron James did not say Duterte 'must be convicted'
Combination photo shows LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia on Feb. 12, 2019 and former president Rodrigo Duterte on Oct. 28, 2024.
Scott Cunningham / NBAE via Getty Images / AFP and The STAR / Jesse Bustos

MANILA, Philippines – NBA superstar LeBron James may have made political statements in the past, but he did not comment on the arrest of former Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte.

Duterte was arrested by Philippine authorities on March 11 for alleged crimes against humanity linked to his administration’s controversial drug war. He was immediately surrendered to the International Criminal Court (ICC), where he remains in custody. 

A lot of opinions have been posted online from both pro- and anti-Duterte supporters.

Among them was a post by the Instagram account "@kalebronjames," which featured a deepfake video where the 40-year-old Los Angeles Lakers forward appeared to speak about Duterte’s arrest.

According to the fake video, Duterte "turned the Philippines into one of the most dangerous places for human rights defenders."

“Extrajudicial killings, abductions, and outright assassinations became state policy under his rule. Beyond the cities, Duterte waged war on farmers and peasant leaders, overseeing the killings of 442 activists, 336 of them farmers,” the video said, as Duterte supposedly “earned the title 'Massacre King' for orchestrating mass killings in the countryside.” 

It also showcased several orders Duterte made during his presidency, framing his "reign" as a “a period of systematic political repression silencing anyone who dared to resist.” 

“His arrest isn't just about him, it's about justice for his victims. Unlike the thousands he had murdered, he is getting due process. But the fight isn't over. The people must reject all efforts to whitewash his crimes and ensure that he, and every enabler of his bloody rule, faces full accountability. Duterte must be convicted,” James supposedly said. 

RATING: This is fake.

Facts

The deepfake video was posted by @kalebronjames on March 18, exactly a week after Duterte’s arrest. It carried hashtags such as #phpolitics, #duterteikulong, #convictduterte and #lebronjames.

This is the fourth video posted by the account, which has 3,165 followers, including comedian and actor Eric Andre.

Previously, it posted videos about "bureaucrat capitalism in the Philippines," the country's "long-standing rice and agricultural issues" and "semifeudalism in the Philippines."

All these posts featured deepfake videos of James, edited from various past interviews.

His mouth moved as if he were speaking, and the voice matched James', but the videos were clearly tampered with.

The video begins with an interview from last year about the Paris Olympics and his son, Bronny James.

In the middle of the video, another interview with James appeared—one conducted after the Lakers' 117-111 Game 4 win over the Memphis Grizzlies in the 2023 NBA Playoffs, where he recorded his first 20-20 game.

Towards the end of the video, another interview was used—this time from a post-game press conference after their 112-105 loss to the Denver Nuggets in the 2024 NBA Playoffs.

Why we fact-checked this

The Instagram post about Duterte’s arrest has received 1,512 likes and 1,393 shares. There were 32 comments, with some acknowledging the satirical and deepfake nature of the video.

Some comments praised "KaLeBron" for his "solidarity," while others called it "another W take" and "based."

However, the account’s first deepfake video—about semifeudalism in the Philippines—sparked debate, with some questioning if it was AI-generated.

Another user commented, "This… is getting good."

User @kristyj1 commented, "Looks like AI to me."

These comments show how deepfake videos can manipulate people into believing someone said something they never did, especially if they are unaware that the account is satirical.

As of this writing, the deepfake video remains online.

Duterte, who served as president from 2016 to 2022, is scheduled for a confirmation of charges hearing at the ICC on September 23.

FACT CHECK

ICC

LEBRON JAMES

RODRIGO DUTERTE
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Sara: Duterte can no longer return to Philippines

Sara: Duterte can no longer return to Philippines

By Neil Jayson Servallos | 14 hours ago
Vice President Sara Duterte has acknowledged the possibility that her father, former president Rodrigo Duterte, may no longer...
Headlines
fbtw
Bato flip-flopping? Lawmakers puzzled

Bato flip-flopping? Lawmakers puzzled

By Delon Porcalla | 14 hours ago
Lawmakers are confused as to why Sen. Ronald “Bato” dela Rosa now seems to be ambiguous in his statements with...
Headlines
fbtw
No grand conspiracy in Duterte's arrest &ndash; A&ntilde;o

No grand conspiracy in Duterte's arrest – Año

By Marc Jayson Cayabyab | 14 hours ago
He was never part of a “core group” that plotted a “grand conspiracy” to have former president Rodrigo...
Headlines
fbtw
Duterte&rsquo;s China asylum bid rejected?

Duterte’s China asylum bid rejected?

By Bella Cariaso | 14 hours ago
Former president Rodrigo Duterte allegedly applied for asylum in China but was rejected, forcing him to return to the Ph...
Headlines
fbtw
Imee: Is Philippines now a province of The Hague?

Imee: Is Philippines now a province of The Hague?

By Marc Jayson Cayabyab | 14 hours ago
By allowing the arrest and turnover of former president Rodrigo Duterte to the International Criminal Court, the Marcos administration...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Marcos picks digital technocrat as new DICT chief

Marcos picks digital technocrat as new DICT chief

By Alexis Romero | 14 hours ago
President Marcos has named a bank executive and digital technocrat as the new chief of the Department of Information and Communications...
Headlines
fbtw
SolGen has Marcos Jr. trust, won&rsquo;t be asked to quit

SolGen has Marcos Jr. trust, won’t be asked to quit

By Alexis Romero | 14 hours ago
Despite declining to represent the government in petitions seeking to secure the release of former president Rodrigo Duterte,...
Headlines
fbtw
Timor-Leste appeals court rejects Teves extradition

Timor-Leste appeals court rejects Teves extradition

By Daphne Galvez | 14 hours ago
The Court of Appeals  of Timor-Leste has rejected the Philippine government’s request to extradite expelled lawmaker...
Headlines
fbtw
Eid&rsquo;l Fitr, April 1, a holiday

Eid’l Fitr, April 1, a holiday

By Alexis Romero | 14 hours ago
Malacañang yesterday declared April 1 a regular holiday nationwide in observance of Eid’l Fitr, the...
Headlines
fbtw
DFA urged: Bring Roque back to Philippines

DFA urged: Bring Roque back to Philippines

By Jose Rodel Clapano | 14 hours ago
The Department of Foreign Affairs  must coordinate with Dutch authorities and facilitate the return to the country of...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with