^

Headlines

‘Duterte’s drug war a multibillion-peso racket’

Jose Rodel Clapano - The Philippine Star
March 19, 2025 | 12:00am
â€˜Duterteâ€™s drug war a multibillion-peso racketâ€™
This file photo shows individuals joining a protest against the government's bloody war on drugs.
The STAR / Miguel de Guzman, File

MANILA, Philippines — Former president Rodrigo Duterte’s drug war was actually a “multibillion-peso racket,” a senior member of the quad committee of the House of Representatives said yesterday.

House assistant majority leader and Zambales 1st district Rep. Jay Khonghun said Congress is hopeful the International Criminal Court would realize that Duterte’s drug war was exploited to generate billions for those in power during his presidency.

Citing the series of quad comm investigations, Khonghun said its findings have suggested that rather than eradicating narcotics, the campaign increased drug prices, consolidated control over the illegal market and funneled profits into illicit businesses such as Philippine offshore gaming operators.

“To simplify it, why is the war on drugs a grand budol? Because it is not only bloody, it was also a billion-peso business. The small drug pushers were killed, but the big syndicates became stronger. Why? Because they are the ones who controlled the supply. Once they are left alone, they also declare the prices,” Khonghun alleged.

“If what happened is indeed a war against drugs, why is it the big suppliers were not targeted? Why (were) the small players finished off, while the big ones became stronger? Who (benefited) from the high prices of drugs?” he added.

During the quad comm hearing in December 2024, Antipolo 2nd district Rep. Romeo Acop, the committee’s senior vice chairman, had delivered the panel’s initial conclusion that Duterte’s controversial war on drugs allegedly served as a cover for a “grand criminal enterprise” involving high-ranking government officials, systemic corruption and international drug trafficking networks.

RODRIGO DUTERTE
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
&lsquo;Sara impeachment trial to proceed despite Duterte&rsquo;s ICC trial&rsquo;

‘Sara impeachment trial to proceed despite Duterte’s ICC trial’

By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 1 day ago
The impeachment trial of Vice President Sara Duterte would proceed despite the current ordeal of her father, former president...
Headlines
fbtw
SolGen recuses self from Duterte&rsquo;s habeas corpus plea

SolGen recuses self from Duterte’s habeas corpus plea

By Daphne Galvez | 1 day ago
The Office of the Solicitor General, the government’s chief legal defender, has recused itself from the habeas corpus...
Headlines
fbtw
Inside the 12-hour Facebook blitz that framed Duterte's ICC arrest as 'kidnapping'

Inside the 12-hour Facebook blitz that framed Duterte's ICC arrest as 'kidnapping'

By Cristina Chi | 15 hours ago
Hours before former President Rodrigo Duterte's family and lawyers publicly claimed his arrest a "kidnapping,"...
Headlines
fbtw
Baste to Marcos: My father gave yours hero&rsquo;s burial

Baste to Marcos: My father gave yours hero’s burial

By Edith Regalado | 1 day ago
President Marcos was being ungrateful for allowing the International Criminal Court to arrest and send former president Rodrigo...
Headlines
fbtw
Imee wants Duterte arrest probed

Imee wants Duterte arrest probed

By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 1 day ago
Sen. Imee Marcos, a vocal supporter of the Duterte family, wants an investigation on the arrest and turnover to the International...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest

Freeze Duterte assets? Up to AMLC, says Malacañang

By Alexis Romero | 1 hour ago
Malacañang is leaving it up to the Anti-Money Laundering Council to handle matters related to the possible freezing of assets of former president Rodrigo Duterte to provide reparations for the victims of his...
Headlines
fbtw
VP Sara won&rsquo;t apply to be Duterte&rsquo;s lawyer

VP Sara won’t apply to be Duterte’s lawyer

By Janvic Mateo | 1 hour ago
Vice President Sara Duterte will not seek recognition after all from the International Criminal Court (ICC) to be her father’s...
Headlines
fbtw
SC to probe fake news about arrest TRO

SC to probe fake news about arrest TRO

By Daphne Galvez | 1 hour ago
The Supreme Court said it will investigate and impose sanctions against individuals who falsely claimed that the court issued...
Headlines
fbtw
SC urged to junk Duterte habeas corpus plea

SC urged to junk Duterte habeas corpus plea

By Daphne Galvez | 1 hour ago
The government has urged the Supreme Court  to junk the consolidated habeas corpus petitions filed by the children of...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with