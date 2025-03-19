VP Sara wonâ€™t apply to be Duterteâ€™s lawyer

VP Sara won’t apply to be Duterte’s lawyer

Former presidential spokesperson Harry Roque and Vice President Sara Duterte by the entrance of the International Criminal Court in The Hague, Netherlands on Friday, Mar. 14, 2025.

MANILA, Philippines — Vice President Sara Duterte will not seek recognition after all from the International Criminal Court (ICC) to be her father’s lawyer, former presidential spokesman Harry Roque said yesterday.

Roque made the clarification hours after announcing that the Vice President was aiming to be allowed to be part of her father’s legal defense so she could be entitled to a “counsel’s access to an accused.”

“Let me just make clear the reports that came out. VP Sara can’t be a lawyer for the president (Duterte) because the Constitution prohibits the practice of profession,” he said. “It’s her right to visit (Duterte) as his daughter.”

He also confirmed that former executive secretary Salvador Medialdea was able to visit the former president in his detention facility in The Hague.

Earlier reports said the Vice President wanted to be part of her father’s legal team so she could have unimpeded access to him, with their conversations not recorded.

Lawyers familiar with ICC rules, however, said such reasons would not qualify Duterte to be part of the legal team. The lawyer said accreditation for this role requires some experience in handling cases involving international law.

British-Israeli lawyer Nicholas Kaufman has reportedly been hired to lead Duterte’s legal team.

The STAR, meanwhile, learned that three lawyers led by former justice secretary Silvestre Bello III are set to fly to the Netherlands today to assist in the legal defense of Duterte.

The former president, who is running for mayor of Davao City in the May 12 midterm polls, is turning 80 on March 28.

His next appearance before the tribunal is on Sept. 23. – Edith Regalado