^

Headlines

VP Sara won’t apply to be Duterte’s lawyer

Janvic Mateo - The Philippine Star
March 19, 2025 | 12:00am
VP Sara wonâ€™t apply to be Duterteâ€™s lawyer
Former presidential spokesperson Harry Roque and Vice President Sara Duterte by the entrance of the International Criminal Court in The Hague, Netherlands on Friday, Mar. 14, 2025.
One News via Gretchen Ho / Philstar.com's screenshot

MANILA, Philippines — Vice President Sara Duterte will not seek recognition after all from the International Criminal Court (ICC) to be her father’s lawyer, former presidential spokesman Harry Roque said yesterday.

Roque made the clarification hours after announcing that the Vice President was aiming to be allowed to be part of her father’s legal defense so she could be entitled to a “counsel’s access to an accused.”

“Let me just make clear the reports that came out. VP Sara can’t be a lawyer for the president (Duterte) because the Constitution prohibits the practice of profession,” he said. “It’s her right to visit (Duterte) as his daughter.”

He also confirmed that former executive secretary Salvador Medialdea was able to visit the former president in his detention facility in The Hague.

Earlier reports said the Vice President wanted to be part of her father’s legal team so she could have unimpeded access to him, with their conversations not recorded.

Lawyers familiar with ICC rules, however, said such reasons would not qualify Duterte to be part of the legal team. The lawyer said accreditation for this role requires some experience in handling cases involving international law.

British-Israeli lawyer Nicholas Kaufman has reportedly been hired to lead Duterte’s legal team.

The STAR, meanwhile, learned that three lawyers led by former justice secretary Silvestre Bello III are set to fly to the Netherlands today to assist in the legal defense of Duterte.

The former president, who is running for mayor of Davao City in the May 12 midterm polls, is turning 80 on March 28.

His next appearance before the tribunal is on Sept. 23. – Edith Regalado

SARA DUTERTE
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
&lsquo;Sara impeachment trial to proceed despite Duterte&rsquo;s ICC trial&rsquo;

‘Sara impeachment trial to proceed despite Duterte’s ICC trial’

By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 1 day ago
The impeachment trial of Vice President Sara Duterte would proceed despite the current ordeal of her father, former president...
Headlines
fbtw
SolGen recuses self from Duterte&rsquo;s habeas corpus plea

SolGen recuses self from Duterte’s habeas corpus plea

By Daphne Galvez | 1 day ago
The Office of the Solicitor General, the government’s chief legal defender, has recused itself from the habeas corpus...
Headlines
fbtw
Inside the 12-hour Facebook blitz that framed Duterte's ICC arrest as 'kidnapping'

Inside the 12-hour Facebook blitz that framed Duterte's ICC arrest as 'kidnapping'

By Cristina Chi | 15 hours ago
Hours before former President Rodrigo Duterte's family and lawyers publicly claimed his arrest a "kidnapping,"...
Headlines
fbtw
Baste to Marcos: My father gave yours hero&rsquo;s burial

Baste to Marcos: My father gave yours hero’s burial

By Edith Regalado | 1 day ago
President Marcos was being ungrateful for allowing the International Criminal Court to arrest and send former president Rodrigo...
Headlines
fbtw
Imee wants Duterte arrest probed

Imee wants Duterte arrest probed

By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 1 day ago
Sen. Imee Marcos, a vocal supporter of the Duterte family, wants an investigation on the arrest and turnover to the International...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest

Korean fugitive claims paying P6 million to BI exec

By Mark Jayson Cayabyab | 1 hour ago
South Korean fugitive Na Ikhyeon yesterday admitted to bribing a supposed high-ranking official of the Bureau of Immigration  to escape custody.
Headlines
fbtw
Medialdea hospitalized; Duterte in high spirits, misses Pinoy food

Medialdea hospitalized; Duterte in high spirits, misses Pinoy food

By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 1 hour ago
Former executive secretary Salvador Medialdea landed in a hospital on Monday afternoon in The Hague.
Headlines
fbtw
Check VP&rsquo;s projects when she was mayor &ndash; Palace

Check VP’s projects when she was mayor – Palace

By Alexis Romero | 1 hour ago
Malacañang yesterday called for a probe into the projects of Vice President Sara Duterte when she was mayor of Davao...
Headlines
fbtw

Freeze Duterte assets? Up to AMLC, says Malacañang

By Alexis Romero | 1 hour ago
Malacañang is leaving it up to the Anti-Money Laundering Council to handle matters related to the possible freezing of assets of former president Rodrigo Duterte to provide reparations for the victims of his...
Headlines
fbtw
&lsquo;Duterte&rsquo;s drug war a multibillion-peso racket&rsquo;

‘Duterte’s drug war a multibillion-peso racket’

By Jose Rodel Clapano | 1 hour ago
Former president Rodrigo Duterte’s drug war was actually a “multibillion-peso racket,” a senior member of...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with