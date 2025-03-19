^

Headlines

SC urged to junk Duterte habeas corpus plea

Daphne Galvez - The Philippine Star
March 19, 2025 | 12:00am
SC urged to junk Duterte habeas corpus plea
Former President Rodrigo Duterte saluting to overseas Filipino workers in Hong Kong during his visit on Sunday, March 9, 2025.
PDP Laban via Facebook

MANILA, Philippines — The government has urged the Supreme Court (SC) to junk the consolidated habeas corpus petitions filed by the children of former president Rodrigo Duterte, saying that the case is now moot and devoid of merit, since he is already out of Philippine jurisdiction.

In a 33-page consolidated compliance, the Department of Justice (DOJ), which stepped in as state counsel after the Office of the Solicitor General (OSG) recused itself from the case, said the petitions are already moot because the government “no longer have legal and physical custody” of Duterte.

It noted that a writ of habeas corpus is only enforceable within the Philippines, and since Duterte is already in The Hague, “there is physical impossibility of the writ being implemented in the first place.”

“Clearly, therefore, since the relief prayed for could no longer be granted, the consolidated petitions are already moot and academic, warranting their outright dismissal by the Honorable Court,” the DOJ said.

The writ of habeas corpus also does not apply in the case of Duterte, because the former president was arrested based on a legitimate warrant issued by the International Criminal Court (ICC) and under Philippine law, the writ only protects individuals from illegal detention, not those under lawful arrest.

“The writ exists to relieve persons from unlawful restraint. It is not issued when the person is in custody because of a judicial process or a valid judgment,” it said.

The DOJ cited also Section 17 of Republic Act 9851, or the Philippine Act on Crimes Against International Humanitarian Law, Genocide and Other Crimes Against Humanity, which allows Philippine authorities to surrender suspects to international tribunals like the ICC.

“In surrendering (Duterte) to the ICC, the government opted to dispense with local investigation or prosecution in favor of the ICC proceedings,” it said.

The government also invoked the political question doctrine, by asserting that the decision to cooperate with the International Criminal Police Organization (Interpol) and comply with international obligations rests with the President as the chief architect of foreign policy, saying such matters are beyond the courts’ power to review.

“The cooperation extended by the government to Interpol in serving the ICC’s arrest warrant is outside the scope of judicial review,” the DOJ told the SC, noting the President’s discretion in handling foreign policy matters.
The respondents in the petition include Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin, Interior Secretary Jonvic Remulla, Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla, Police Chief Gen. Rommel Francisco Marbil and Criminal Investigation and Detection Group director Maj. Gen. Nicolas Torre III.

The DOJ said there are no grounds for habeas corpus in Duterte’s case, insisting that Duterte’s arrest and transfer to The Hague were lawful, compliant with Philippine law and international obligations.
The habeas corpus petitions were filed before the SC by Duterte’s children – Davao City Rep. Paolo Duterte, Davao City Mayor Sebastian Duterte and Veronica Duterte.

DOJ

HABEAS CORPUS

RODRIGO DUTERTE

SC
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
&lsquo;Sara impeachment trial to proceed despite Duterte&rsquo;s ICC trial&rsquo;

‘Sara impeachment trial to proceed despite Duterte’s ICC trial’

By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 1 day ago
The impeachment trial of Vice President Sara Duterte would proceed despite the current ordeal of her father, former president...
Headlines
fbtw
SolGen recuses self from Duterte&rsquo;s habeas corpus plea

SolGen recuses self from Duterte’s habeas corpus plea

By Daphne Galvez | 1 day ago
The Office of the Solicitor General, the government’s chief legal defender, has recused itself from the habeas corpus...
Headlines
fbtw
Inside the 12-hour Facebook blitz that framed Duterte's ICC arrest as 'kidnapping'

Inside the 12-hour Facebook blitz that framed Duterte's ICC arrest as 'kidnapping'

By Cristina Chi | 15 hours ago
Hours before former President Rodrigo Duterte's family and lawyers publicly claimed his arrest a "kidnapping,"...
Headlines
fbtw
Baste to Marcos: My father gave yours hero&rsquo;s burial

Baste to Marcos: My father gave yours hero’s burial

By Edith Regalado | 1 day ago
President Marcos was being ungrateful for allowing the International Criminal Court to arrest and send former president Rodrigo...
Headlines
fbtw
Imee wants Duterte arrest probed

Imee wants Duterte arrest probed

By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 1 day ago
Sen. Imee Marcos, a vocal supporter of the Duterte family, wants an investigation on the arrest and turnover to the International...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest

Korean fugitive claims paying P6 million to BI exec

By Mark Jayson Cayabyab | 1 hour ago
South Korean fugitive Na Ikhyeon yesterday admitted to bribing a supposed high-ranking official of the Bureau of Immigration  to escape custody.
Headlines
fbtw
Medialdea hospitalized; Duterte in high spirits, misses Pinoy food

Medialdea hospitalized; Duterte in high spirits, misses Pinoy food

By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 1 hour ago
Former executive secretary Salvador Medialdea landed in a hospital on Monday afternoon in The Hague.
Headlines
fbtw
Check VP&rsquo;s projects when she was mayor &ndash; Palace

Check VP’s projects when she was mayor – Palace

By Alexis Romero | 1 hour ago
Malacañang yesterday called for a probe into the projects of Vice President Sara Duterte when she was mayor of Davao...
Headlines
fbtw

Freeze Duterte assets? Up to AMLC, says Malacañang

By Alexis Romero | 1 hour ago
Malacañang is leaving it up to the Anti-Money Laundering Council to handle matters related to the possible freezing of assets of former president Rodrigo Duterte to provide reparations for the victims of his...
Headlines
fbtw
&lsquo;Duterte&rsquo;s drug war a multibillion-peso racket&rsquo;

‘Duterte’s drug war a multibillion-peso racket’

By Jose Rodel Clapano | 1 hour ago
Former president Rodrigo Duterte’s drug war was actually a “multibillion-peso racket,” a senior member of...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with