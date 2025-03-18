^

Headlines

Public urged to vaccinate pets, avail of PhilHealth rabies package

Philstar.com
March 18, 2025 | 5:26pm
Public urged to vaccinate pets, avail of PhilHealth rabies package
Stock image of a dog.
Image by Amit Karkare from Pixabay

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Health is urging Filipinos to vaccinate their pets once a year and seek immediate medical attention after animal bites as rabies deaths have nearly doubled since the pandemic, with all 426 recorded cases in 2024 proving fatal.

The total death toll from 2020 through 2024 has reached 1,750, according to DOH data. As it stands, the Philippines ranks sixth globally in terms of rabies incidence. 

The advisory comes as the country marks Rabies Awareness Month this March, an annual campaign aimed at eradicating the deadly yet preventable disease.

"Rabies is dangerous and deadly. The fatality rate was 100% in cases recorded in 2024," Health Secretary Ted Herbosa said in a statement on Tuesday, March 18. "The Department urges the public to ensure that their pets are vaccinated annually to prevent rabies infection." 

Domestic pets were responsible for 45% (193) of last year's fatal cases. Among these household animals, 41% had no rabies vaccine and 56% had unknown vaccination status.

Central Luzon reported the highest number of cases with 56 deaths, followed by SOCCSKSARGEN with 43 and CALABARZON with 35.

Rabies package. In a separate announcement, PhilHealth President and CEO Edwin Mercado reminded the public that the state health insurer has an Animal Bite Treatment (ABT) package worth P5,850.

The package covers rabies vaccines, immune globulin, wound care, tetanus protection, antibiotics, and necessary medical supplies at over 700 accredited providers nationwide. 

"We encourage our members not to hesitate to seek medical attention if they are bitten or scratched by an animal, whether a pet or not," Mercado said. "Rabies is a highly fatal disease, but it can be prevented if vaccination is administered immediately." 

The DOH said rabies symptoms typically appear 2-3 months after exposure but can develop within weeks or take up to a year. 

Those bitten or scratched should wash their wounds immediately with soap and running water before consulting the nearest health center or Animal Bite Treatment Center.

Despite the concerning trend, the DOH noted a 39% decrease in cases during the first two months of 2025 compared to the same period last year, with 55 cases reported through March 1. 

DOH

PHILHEALTH

RABIES
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
SolGen recuses self from Duterte&rsquo;s habeas corpus plea

SolGen recuses self from Duterte’s habeas corpus plea

By Daphne Galvez | 17 hours ago
The Office of the Solicitor General, the government’s chief legal defender, has recused itself from the habeas corpus...
Headlines
fbtw
&lsquo;Sara impeachment trial to proceed despite Duterte&rsquo;s ICC trial&rsquo;

‘Sara impeachment trial to proceed despite Duterte’s ICC trial’

By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 17 hours ago
The impeachment trial of Vice President Sara Duterte would proceed despite the current ordeal of her father, former president...
Headlines
fbtw
Baste to Marcos: My father gave yours hero&rsquo;s burial

Baste to Marcos: My father gave yours hero’s burial

By Edith Regalado | 17 hours ago
President Marcos was being ungrateful for allowing the International Criminal Court to arrest and send former president Rodrigo...
Headlines
fbtw
Imee wants Duterte arrest probed

Imee wants Duterte arrest probed

By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 17 hours ago
Sen. Imee Marcos, a vocal supporter of the Duterte family, wants an investigation on the arrest and turnover to the International...
Headlines
fbtw
Palace hits Duterte's appointment of 'Chinese national' Michael Yang

Palace hits Duterte's appointment of 'Chinese national' Michael Yang

By Jean Mangaluz | 1 day ago
Malacañang criticized former president Rodrigo Duterte for appointing a reported Chinese national in an executive position...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
DSWD begins phone distribution to 4Ps members, prioritizes 'survival level' households

DSWD begins phone distribution to 4Ps members, prioritizes 'survival level' households

2 hours ago
The Department of Social Welfare and Development began distributing mobile phones to select Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program...
Headlines
fbtw
DOJ to represent government respondents in Duterte's habeas corpus petition

DOJ to represent government respondents in Duterte's habeas corpus petition

By Ian Laqui | 2 hours ago
The Department of Justice announced that it will represent the government respondents in the consolidated habeas corpus petitions...
Headlines
fbtw
BI alarmed by increasing number of Filipinos lured by overseas scammers

BI alarmed by increasing number of Filipinos lured by overseas scammers

4 hours ago
The Bureau of Immigration has issued a warning about the increasing number of Filipino trafficking victims who are illegally...
Headlines
fbtw
Interim release of Duterte less likely due to supporters' 'bullying' of victims, judges &ndash; lawyer
play

Interim release of Duterte less likely due to supporters' 'bullying' of victims, judges – lawyer

By Ian Laqui | 5 hours ago
The online disinformation campaign surrounding the arrest of former President Rodrigo Duterte may backfire, particularly concerning...
Headlines
fbtw
MRT-3 general manager sacked over escalator malfunction

MRT-3 general manager sacked over escalator malfunction

By Jean Mangaluz | 6 hours ago
The general manager of the Metro Rail Transit-3 has been dismissed following an escalator malfunction that left at least 10...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with