Public urged to vaccinate pets, avail of PhilHealth rabies package

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Health is urging Filipinos to vaccinate their pets once a year and seek immediate medical attention after animal bites as rabies deaths have nearly doubled since the pandemic, with all 426 recorded cases in 2024 proving fatal.

The total death toll from 2020 through 2024 has reached 1,750, according to DOH data. As it stands, the Philippines ranks sixth globally in terms of rabies incidence.

The advisory comes as the country marks Rabies Awareness Month this March, an annual campaign aimed at eradicating the deadly yet preventable disease.

"Rabies is dangerous and deadly. The fatality rate was 100% in cases recorded in 2024," Health Secretary Ted Herbosa said in a statement on Tuesday, March 18. "The Department urges the public to ensure that their pets are vaccinated annually to prevent rabies infection."

Domestic pets were responsible for 45% (193) of last year's fatal cases. Among these household animals, 41% had no rabies vaccine and 56% had unknown vaccination status.

Central Luzon reported the highest number of cases with 56 deaths, followed by SOCCSKSARGEN with 43 and CALABARZON with 35.

Rabies package. In a separate announcement, PhilHealth President and CEO Edwin Mercado reminded the public that the state health insurer has an Animal Bite Treatment (ABT) package worth P5,850.

The package covers rabies vaccines, immune globulin, wound care, tetanus protection, antibiotics, and necessary medical supplies at over 700 accredited providers nationwide.

"We encourage our members not to hesitate to seek medical attention if they are bitten or scratched by an animal, whether a pet or not," Mercado said. "Rabies is a highly fatal disease, but it can be prevented if vaccination is administered immediately."

The DOH said rabies symptoms typically appear 2-3 months after exposure but can develop within weeks or take up to a year.

Those bitten or scratched should wash their wounds immediately with soap and running water before consulting the nearest health center or Animal Bite Treatment Center.

Despite the concerning trend, the DOH noted a 39% decrease in cases during the first two months of 2025 compared to the same period last year, with 55 cases reported through March 1.