MRT-3 general manager sacked over escalator malfunction

MANILA, Philippines — The general manager of the Metro Rail Transit-3 has been dismissed following an escalator malfunction that left at least 10 people injured.

In an interview on Radyo Pilipinas on Tuesday, March 18, Department of Transportation (DOTR) Secretary Vince Dizon confirmed that MRT-3 General Manager Oscar Bongon has been relieved of his position.

“Itong escalator na nagloko sa MRT nung nakaraang linggo, nakapatagal po kasi bago naayos at hindi ko gusto yung attitude na hindi agad-agad ina-aksyonan at parang dinedelay,” Dizon said.

(This escalator in the MRT that malfunctioned last week, took so long before it was fixed and I do not like the attitude that it was not acted upon immediately and it was like there was a delay.)

Dizon said that his agency addressed the immediate needs of the people, and those working within it needed to be more responsive.

Fixing the escalator should have been done the same day it broke. Dizon said that it took several days to fix the escalator, during which he had to call and follow up with MRT-3 officials to ensure it was repaired.

He said that even the slightest delay in operations could cause great inconvenience to the public.

“Kailangan ay magkaroon tayo ng konting nga pagbabago sa ating mga ahensya, lalo na sa mga ahensiya na direktang nakaka-apekto sa pang araw-araw na dinadaanan ng kababayan natin. Ang kailangan natin dito ang mga taong mabilis umaksyon,” the transport chief said.

(There needs to be a slight change in our agencies, especially in the agency that directly affects the daily grind of our citizens. We need people here who act fast.)

Dizon declined to reveal who would replace the MRT-3 general manager, sAYING that it was best to wait for the official papers.

On Monday, March 17, Dizon personally inspected the MRT-3. Photos from the DOTR showed the secretary standing in line and riding the train during rush hour.

Following this inspection, Dizon ordered a one-hour extension of the MRT-3's night operations but did not specify when this would take effect.