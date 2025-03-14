^

Headlines

Bad blood continues: Cayetano, De Lima trade verbal barbs anew

Jean Mangaluz - Philstar.com
March 14, 2025 | 6:14pm
Bad blood continues: Cayetano, De Lima trade verbal barbs anew
Composite photo shows former Foreign Affairs Secretary Alan Peter Cayetano and former Sen. Leila de Lima.
AFP / Fabrice Coffrini and The STAR / Jesse Bustos

MANILA, Philippines — Nearly nine years after Sen. Alan Peter Cayetano and former senator Leila de Lima first clashed in the Senate, the two are once again at odds—this time over Cayetano’s shifting stance on former president Rodrigo Duterte’s bloody war on drugs.

The Philippine government recently handed over Duterte to the International Criminal Court (ICC), acting on a red notice from the International Criminal Police Organization (Interpol).

Cayetano was one of Duterte’s staunchest allies, running as his vice president in the 2016 national elections. After losing, he was appointed foreign affairs secretary but previously served as a senator. During his time in the Senate, Cayetano repeatedly attacked De Lima for her criticism of Duterte's anti-drug campaign, including its links to extrajudicial killings.

Now, years later, De Lima is calling out Cayetano for softening his stance. Following Duterte’s arrest, Cayetano urged for due process and fairness for the former president.

"Napaka-importante na 'yung ating system of laws. Lahat po ng judicial process, lahat po ng remedies under the law, ma-accord sa ating pangulo," Cayetano said.

(The system of laws is important. All of the judicial process, all of the remedies under the law should be accorded to the president.) 

But De Lima was having none of it.

After being jailed for nearly seven years under Duterte’s administration on what she called trumped-up drug charges—only to be acquitted after his term—De Lima slammed Cayetano for suddenly championing human rights and due process now that Duterte is on trial.

In a video posted on social media, a fiery De Lima did not hold back.

“Let’s not change history. You were not just a bystander during Duterte’s drug war, You were one of his loudest defenders. You are one of the first who ruined by name. You are the first to label me as a drug lord without any evidence,” De Lima said. 

“You stood by Duterte, not as a critic behind closed doors, but as an enabler, as his spokesperson, as his attack dog,” she added. 

De Lima also dismissed Cayetano’s claim that he privately disagreed with Duterte’s drug war, arguing that his public statements showed otherwise.

“You want to frame yourself as a voice of reason? Stop pretending. This was never about human rights or due process for you. This is about your political survival,” De Lima said.

She accused Cayetano of merely distancing himself from Duterte now that the former president is facing international prosecution. If Cayetano truly believed in due process, she argued, he should support a legitimate investigation—including one that scrutinizes his own role.

Cayetano, for his part, defended his position. He maintained that any government official should have the right to go through the Philippine justice system before being sent to face trial abroad. He also claimed that Duterte’s ICC arrest was more about political revenge than human rights.

The senator insisted that he has remained independent of the country’s major political factions and rejected accusations that he enabled the drug war killings.

“When did I say that there was a shortage of killing? I always said that every life is valuable. We always talk about the sanctity of life,” Cayetano said. 

ALAN PETER CAYETANO

LEILA DE LIMA

SENATE
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Villars voice support for embattled Duterte

Villars voice support for embattled Duterte

By Bella Cariaso | 19 hours ago
The Villars have come out to voice their support and sympathies for former president Rodrigo Duterte, with Sen. Cynthia Villar...
Headlines
fbtw
ICC takes custody of Duterte

ICC takes custody of Duterte

By Janvic Mateo | 19 hours ago
The International Criminal Court  has formally taken custody of former president Rodrigo Duterte as it prepared to schedule...
Headlines
fbtw

PNP eyes charges vs Honeylet, Medialdea

By Emmanuel Tupas | 19 hours ago
The Philippine National Police is eyeing criminal complaints against Honeylet Avanceña, the common-law wife of former president Rodrigo Duterte, for supposedly hurting a policewoman during a standoff at the...
Headlines
fbtw
DILG chief: OP paid for Duterte jet

DILG chief: OP paid for Duterte jet

By Bella Cariaso | 19 hours ago
The Office of the President  paid for the chartered plane used to bring former president Rodrigo Duterte to The Hague...
Headlines
fbtw

SC to government: Respond to habeas petition

By Evelyn Macairan | 19 hours ago
The Supreme Court yesterday gave the government 24 hours from receipt of notice to show cause why the SC should not issue a peremptory writ of habeas corpus on the petitions seeking the return of former president...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
ERC orders Meralco to refund P19.95-B to consumers over 3 years

ERC orders Meralco to refund P19.95-B to consumers over 3 years

By Dominique Nicole Flores | 2 hours ago
Meralco must refund nearly P20 billion to customers over three years, starting with the next billing cycle. 
Headlines
fbtw
Malaca&ntilde;ang paid for Duterte&rsquo;s flight to The Hague; other expenses personal

Malacañang paid for Duterte’s flight to The Hague; other expenses personal

By Jean Mangaluz | 3 hours ago
While the plane that transported former president Rodrigo Duterte to The Hague was funded by the Philippine government, he...
Headlines
fbtw
Duterte names Medialdea as ICC counsel

Duterte names Medialdea as ICC counsel

By Cristina Chi | 5 hours ago
Former president Rodrigo Duterte has handpicked former Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea as one of his legal counsels...
Headlines
fbtw
Ex-PNP cop denied Canadian residency due to drug war involvement

Ex-PNP cop denied Canadian residency due to drug war involvement

By Jean Mangaluz | 5 hours ago
A former officer of the Philippine National Police (PNP) was denied permanent residence in Canada due to involvement in former...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with