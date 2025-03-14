^

Headlines

Not missing: Duterte tells Philippine embassy he is 'generally fine' after health check-up

Cristina Chi - Philstar.com
March 14, 2025 | 12:09pm
Not missing: Duterte tells Philippine embassy he is 'generally fine' after health check-up
Composite photo shows the facade of the International Criminal Court and former President Rodrigo Duterte.
Facebook / International Criminal Court; House of Representatives / Release

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine Embassy in The Hague confirmed early Friday, March 14, that former President Rodrigo Duterte has reached out to them to share that he is "generally fine" and has received medical care while in the custody of the International Criminal Court. 

According to the embassy's statement released Friday, Duterte requested to speak with a consular officer on Thursday afternoon, March 13. During this communication, the former president "conveyed, among others, that he underwent medical check-up and has received medical care and that he is generally fine."

This confirmation comes after former Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea told a crowd of Filipinos in The Hague, Netherlands that the ICC had not disclosed Duterte's whereabouts to him. Speaking to reporters on Thursday, Medialdea had claimed he requested a visit but was told there was "no Duterte inside the facility. Posts falsely claiming Duterte has gone missing have since circulated on social media, several of which quote Medialdea's remarks. 

The embassy statement, however, noted that "the former President called and talked to former Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea, one of his Legal Counsels" on March 13. 

According to the embassy, Duterte has also requested a visit from embassy consular officials and asked for assistance in arranging visits from his legal counsel — Medialdea — and an unnamed family member. The embassy confirmed it has forwarded these requests to the ICC Registry.

"(The) Embassy made such request to the Registry of the ICC to facilitate a Consular Visit to the former President as soon as possible," the embassy said, adding that it "made a follow-up on the request for a visit by his legal counsel and his family member."

The former president was arrested Tuesday on an ICC warrant for crimes against humanity related to his brutal anti-drug campaign. The ICC prosecutor alleges Duterte is "criminally responsible for the crime against humanity of murder" committed between November 2011 and March 2019, both as mayor of Davao City and later as president.

There was a 12-hour standoff at the Villamor Airbase before Duterte was transferred to The Hague. During this confrontation with the police, Duterte reportedly threatened legal action, refused fingerprinting, and told law enforcers "you have to kill me to bring me to The Hague." 

Disinformation. Despite Medialdea's repeated claims that Duterte was forcibly taken against his will, government officials including the Department of Justice have clarified that the arrest had legal basis.

Justice Assistant Secretary Mico Clavano said that the apprehension of the former president strictly adhered to domestic and international legal procedures. He said the arrest was carried out by Filipino law enforcement agents as “a matter of comity and mutual cooperation in the international community.”

The justice spokesperson also cited Section 17 of Republic Act 9851, or the Philippine Act on Crimes Against International Humanitarian Law, Genocide, and Other Crimes Against Humanity, stating that “the Philippines may surrender suspected or accused persons in the Philippines to the appropriate international court for crimes punished by the said law, including crimes against humanity.”

The former president is set to have his initial appearance before the court's Pre-Trial Chamber I Friday night (Philippine time) where he will be read his rights and the alleged crime he has committed.

DUTERTE

HAGUE

ICC

NETHERLANDS
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
DILG chief: OP paid for Duterte jet

DILG chief: OP paid for Duterte jet

By Bella Cariaso | 13 hours ago
The Office of the President  paid for the chartered plane used to bring former president Rodrigo Duterte to The Hague...
Headlines
fbtw
ICC takes custody of Duterte

ICC takes custody of Duterte

By Janvic Mateo | 13 hours ago
The International Criminal Court  has formally taken custody of former president Rodrigo Duterte as it prepared to schedule...
Headlines
fbtw
Villars voice support for embattled Duterte

Villars voice support for embattled Duterte

By Bella Cariaso | 13 hours ago
The Villars have come out to voice their support and sympathies for former president Rodrigo Duterte, with Sen. Cynthia Villar...
Headlines
fbtw
ICC won&rsquo;t touch &lsquo;even a hair&rsquo; on you, Marcos allegedly assures Bato

ICC won’t touch ‘even a hair’ on you, Marcos allegedly assures Bato

By Jean Mangaluz | 21 hours ago
President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. reportedly promised Sen. Bato Dela Rosa that he would not allow the International...
Headlines
fbtw
Bato turns to Senate for protection from ICC arrest
play

Bato turns to Senate for protection from ICC arrest

By Jean Mangaluz | 20 hours ago
Sen. Ronald "Bato" dela Rosa is seeking temporary protection from the Senate as he faces the possibility of arrest...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest

Australia issues travel advisory amid possible unrest in Philippines

By Pia Lee-Brago | 13 hours ago
Australia has issued a travel advisory urging its nationals traveling to the Philippines to exercise caution, warning that there is an “increased risk of demonstrations and civil unrest following recent e...
Headlines
fbtw
AI says China&rsquo;s 9-dash line has no legal basis

AI says China’s 9-dash line has no legal basis

By Ghio Ong | 13 hours ago
Even artificial intelligence (AI) acknowledges that the so-called nine-dash-line claim of China in the South China Sea is...
Headlines
fbtw

PNP eyes charges vs Honeylet, Medialdea

By Emmanuel Tupas | 13 hours ago
The Philippine National Police is eyeing criminal complaints against Honeylet Avanceña, the common-law wife of former president Rodrigo Duterte, for supposedly hurting a policewoman during a standoff at the...
Headlines
fbtw
NBI to probe vloggers, online trolls spreading fake news

NBI to probe vloggers, online trolls spreading fake news

By Mark Ernest Villeza | 13 hours ago
The National Bureau of Investigation will investigate vloggers and trolls spreading false information and fake news on social...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos opens grain terminal in Batangas

Marcos opens grain terminal in Batangas

By Bella Cariaso | 13 hours ago
President Marcos yesterday led the inauguration of a P278.3-million grain terminal in Batangas City, which will consolidate...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with