VP Sara says father Rodrigo Duterte â€˜forcibly takenâ€™ to The Hague

VP Sara says father Rodrigo Duterte ‘forcibly taken’ to The Hague

President Rodrigo Duterte witnesses the program proper before leading the wreath-laying ceremony at the Holocaust Memorial Park in Rishon Lezion, Israel on Sept. 5, 2018. Joining the president is presidential daughter Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio.

MANILA, Philippines — Vice President Sara Duterte rebuked the Philippine government late Tuesday for carrying out the Interpol’s arrest warrant of her father, former President Rodrigo Duterte, as ordered by the International Criminal Court.

In a statement issued Tuesday evening, March 11, the vice president also confirmed that the elder Duterte will be on a flight to The Hague, Netherlands tonight, although she characterized it as her father being “forcibly taken” there.

Duterte was taken into custody Tuesday morning after the ICC issued an arrest warrant for his alleged crimes against humanity. Duterte faces charges in connection to the thousands killed during the so-called war on drugs during his presidency, and earlier, his term as Davao City mayor.

Families of victims of extrajudicial killings have welcomed the news of Duterte’s arrest, which they see as a critical step in their protracted quest for justice for their slain loved ones. Rights groups estimate the death toll from Duterte’s anti-illegal drugs campaign to be about 30,000.

But for the vice president, what took place on Tuesday was a “blatant affront” to the country’s sovereignty. She said her father was “surrendered” by the government.

“This is a blatant affront to our sovereignty and an insult to every Filipino who believes in our nation’s independence,” Duterte said.

The vice president also claimed that her father — who once bragged about not caring about human rights during his presidency — was “denied his fundamental rights” when he was taken into custody.

RELATED: 'I don't care about human rights,' Duterte says, urging cops to 'shoot first'

The vice president said her father was not brought before “any competent judicial authority” since being taken into custody after he arrived from Hong Kong this morning.

The father and daughter Duterte was in Hong Kong last week to attend a rally organized by their supporters.

It was prosecutor general Richard Fadullon who served the ICC notification for the arrest warrant on Duterte this morning. Fadullon said he read was read his rights and informed of the charges against him.

Duterte’s allies have also availed themselves of legal remedies. Specifically, Davao-based lawyer Israelito Torreon has filed a petition for certiorari with the High Court for a temporary restraining order over Duterte’s arrest.

In her statement, the vice president also confirmed that her father will be taken to The Hague tonight, less than 24 hours after police trooped to NAIA this morning to serve the warrant against the elder Duterte.

“As I write this, he is being forcibly taken to The Hague tonight. This is not justice—this is oppression and persecution,” the vice president said.

The vice president added: “This act shows the world that this government is willing to abandon its own citizen and betray the very essence of our sovereignty and national dignity.”