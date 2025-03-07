^

Headlines

Ghost students: DepEd withheld P200 million in vouchers due to 'questionable' claims

Cristina Chi - Philstar.com
March 7, 2025 | 4:04pm
Ghost students: DepEd withheld P200 million in vouchersÂ due to 'questionable' claims
Students attend their classes after their holiday break at Araullo High School in Manila on January 4, 2024.
STAR / Ernie Penaredondo

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Education prevented the release of approximately P200 million in senior high school voucher subsidies for beneficiaries last school year due to "questionable" claims from private schools.

This was revealed by a key DepEd official on Thursday, March 7, during the first House inquiry into the "ghost students" or undocumented beneficiaries of the voucher program.

The senior high school voucher program — launched in 2015 — provides government subsidies directly to private schools for qualified Grade 11 and 12 students who would otherwise be unable to afford private education.

The House basic education committee launched a probe into the program after Education Secretary Sonny Angara announced last month that the department had prevented a "potential defraudment" worth over P52 million by halting payments to 12 private schools allegedly engaged in the "ghost student" scheme.  

During the inquiry, lawyer Tara Rama, director of DepEd's government assistance and subsidies Office, told lawmakers that the department's verification system had flagged numerous discrepancies in schools' billing statements. 

"For school year 2023 to 2024, around P200 million was not released due to discrepancies," Rama said in mixed English and Filipino. "When the private schools submit their billing statements, we look at the learner's information system first before releasing any payments. If the billing statements did not match the data in our learner's information system, we do not disburse the payments. We withheld that payment."

A total of 55 schools have already been terminated from the senior high school voucher program over three school years, according to data presented at the hearing. These included 22 schools in school year 2021-2022, 32 schools in 2022-2023, and one school in 2023-2024. Another 12 schools are currently under investigation for 2024-2025.

Rama identified four categories of violations that led to schools being terminated from the program: significant numbers of students absent during the surprise verification visits, beneficiaries listed under incorrect school campuses, students not attending classes since the beginning of the semester, and students being billed across multiple schools simultaneously.

"Ghost students refer to beneficiaries that do not have school records or do not attend classes anymore, and unqualified students," Rama explained. "[Some are] unqualified because they're supposed to apply via the voucher application program, but they did not apply. Private schools then categorize them as automatic grantees."

The Private Education Assistance Committee (PEAC), which co-administers the program with DepEd, admitted during the hearing that they physically verify only 10% of voucher beneficiaries through site visits—a figure that troubled House basic education panel chairperson Rep. Roman Romulo (Pasig City).

House Committee Chairman Roman Romulo expressed concerns about the limited oversight, telling reporters after the hearing, "What we're saying is that these schools were given permits to operate but without proper monitoring afterward, which creates problems with school quality."

"The issue isn't just about accrediting schools but the voucher system program itself," Romulo added. "Shouldn't they be checking if the beneficiaries truly deserve the assistance?"

The committee hearing also surfaced reports of vouchers going toward students who do not need them. Irene Rocha of Parent-Teacher Advocates of the Philippines testified that some schools operate on a first-come, first-served basis. 

"In some schools, it's first-come, first-served – the first 100 applicants. Once they apply for the voucher, they get it. Meanwhile, those without means are left at a disadvantage," Rocha said in mixed English and Filipino. 

The Teachers' Dignity Coalition added that the voucher system has enabled "fly-by-night" senior high schools with low education standards to proliferate. The group's chairperson, Benjo Basas, said he witnessed this particularly in the CAMANAVA (Caloocan, Malabon, Navotas, Valenzuela) area.

"Nagooffer pa to ng incentives sa public schools, kada isang ulo na mag eenrooll sa kanilang high school," Basas said. 

(These schools even offer incentives to public schools, for each student who enrolls in their high schools.)

The current House investigation follows years of similar findings by the Commission on Audit. State auditors previously identified at least 115 cases of students billed multiple times in the same school year in 2016-2017, while a 2018 audit revealed private schools had returned P10.4 million for double-billed grantees. 

Rama acknowledged during the hearing that while most schools comply with regulations, "we have a few private schools that are somewhat defiant (may mga kaunting pasaway)."

DEPED

EDUCATION

HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES

SENIOR HIGH SCHOOL VOUCHER PROGRAM
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
More service credits for poll workers lauded

More service credits for poll workers lauded

By Neil Jayson Servallos | 17 hours ago
Public school teachers yesterday welcomed the approved increase of service credits for government officials and employees...
Headlines
fbtw
2025 elections: Lakas-CMD named dominant majority party

2025 elections: Lakas-CMD named dominant majority party

22 hours ago
The Commission on Elections has designated the country's largest political party, Lakas-Christian Muslim Democrats, as...
Headlines
fbtw
Who&rsquo;s more against divorce? More Filipino men likely to reject pro-divorce candidates

Who’s more against divorce? More Filipino men likely to reject pro-divorce candidates

By Dominique Nicole Flores | 1 day ago
Filipino men are more likely than women to oppose candidates advocating for the legalization of divorce, according to a recent...
Headlines
fbtw
Condolences pour in for 2 PAF fighter jet pilots killed in crash

Condolences pour in for 2 PAF fighter jet pilots killed in crash

23 hours ago
Messages of condolence from top officials have flooded in for the loved ones of two Philippine Air Force pilots who lost their...
Headlines
fbtw
Ivan Uy resigns as DICT secretary

Ivan Uy resigns as DICT secretary

By Jean Mangaluz | 7 hours ago
Ivan Uy has resigned as the secretary of the Department of Information and Communications Technology, according to Malac...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
UK's top diplomat to visit the Philippines on March 8

UK's top diplomat to visit the Philippines on March 8

5 hours ago
British Foreign Secretary David Lammy will visit the Philippines on Saturday, March 8 to boost relations between the two...
Headlines
fbtw
After brief Luzon grid yellow alert, energy advocates warn of power disruptions in 2025 polls

After brief Luzon grid yellow alert, energy advocates warn of power disruptions in 2025 polls

By Dominique Nicole Flores | 6 hours ago
An energy consumer advocacy group warned that power outages driven by peak summer demand could affect the 2025 midterm elections,...
Headlines
fbtw
Palawan approves 50-year ban on new mining permits

Palawan approves 50-year ban on new mining permits

By Cecil Morella | 9 hours ago
The local government in a resource-rich Philippine province has unanimously voted in favour of a 50-year ban on new mining...
Headlines
fbtw
DICT chief Uy resigns, Marcos Jr. accepts &ndash; Palace

DICT chief Uy resigns, Marcos Jr. accepts – Palace

By Alexis Romero | 17 hours ago
In yet another leadership change within the Marcos administration, Department of Information and Communications Technology...
Headlines
fbtw

Lakas-CMD is dominant majority party; NP dominant minority

By Delon Porcalla | 17 hours ago
Lakas-CMD headed by Speaker Martin Romualdez has been declared as the dominant majority party in the midterm elections in May.
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with