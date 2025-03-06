2025 elections: Lakas-CMD named dominant majority party
MANILA, Philippines — The Commission on Elections has designated the country's largest political party, Lakas-Christian Muslim Democrats (Lakas-CMD), as the dominant majority party for the midterm elections, replacing the Rodrigo Duterte-led PDP-Laban, which held the position during the 2022 polls.
The Nacionalista Party retained its status as the dominant minority party, Comelec Chairperson George Garcia announced Thursday, March 6, in a resolution that ranked 11 political parties based on their historical significance, elected officials and nationwide organizational presence.
These designations grant both parties priority placement for poll watchers, access to official election returns, and dedicated servers for independent vote counting and verification.
Garcia explained that in every election, the dominant majority and minority parties are given priority in assigning watchers inside the precinct, while other parties may also assign watchers but are often not accommodated due to limited space.
Nine other parties received accreditation:
- Akbayan Citizens Action Party
- Aksyon Demokratiko
- Liberal Party of the Philippines
- Nationalist People's Coalition
- National Unity Party
- Partido Demokratiko Pilipino-Lakas ng Bayan
- Partido Demokratikong Reporma
- Partido Federal ng Pilipinas
- United Nationalist Alliance
A total of 11 national political parties submitted their petitions for accreditation.
The Comelec also recognized 15 local political parties as major parties in their respective regions and provinces:
- Arangkada San Joseno Inc. (ARANGKADA) for the City of San Jose Del Monte, Province of Bulacan
- Asenso Manileno Movement (ASENSO MANILENO) for the City of Manila
- Bileg Party (BILEG) for the Province of Ilocos Sur
- Filipino Rights Protection Advocates of Manila Movement (FRONTLINERS ANG BIDA) for the National Capital Region
- Hugpong sa Tawong Lungsod (HTL) for the City of Davao
- Kabalikat ng Bayan sa Kaunlaran (KABAKA) for National Capital Region
- Kusog Bikolandia (KB) for Region V
- Malayang Kilusan ng mga Mamamayang Zambaleno (MAKIMAZA) for the Province of Zambales
- Partido Balikatan ng Bataan (BALIKATAN) for the Province of Bataan
- Partido Navoteno (NAVOTENO) for the City of Navotas
- Serbisyo ng Bayan Party (SBP) for the National Capital Region
- Solidarity for Transformation, Advancement Nationalism Towards a Dynamic, United and Progressive Quezon Province (STAND-UP OR STAN Q) for the Province of Quezon
- Together as One (TAO) for Region II
- Unang Sigaw Partido ng Pagbabago (UNANG SIGAW) for the province of Nueva Ecija
- Umpungan ng Mapagmalasakit Party (UMP) for the Province of Maguindanao
