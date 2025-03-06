2025 elections: Lakas-CMD named dominant majority party

MANILA, Philippines — The Commission on Elections has designated the country's largest political party, Lakas-Christian Muslim Democrats (Lakas-CMD), as the dominant majority party for the midterm elections, replacing the Rodrigo Duterte-led PDP-Laban, which held the position during the 2022 polls.

The Nacionalista Party retained its status as the dominant minority party, Comelec Chairperson George Garcia announced Thursday, March 6, in a resolution that ranked 11 political parties based on their historical significance, elected officials and nationwide organizational presence.

These designations grant both parties priority placement for poll watchers, access to official election returns, and dedicated servers for independent vote counting and verification.

Garcia explained that in every election, the dominant majority and minority parties are given priority in assigning watchers inside the precinct, while other parties may also assign watchers but are often not accommodated due to limited space.

Nine other parties received accreditation:

Akbayan Citizens Action Party

Aksyon Demokratiko

Liberal Party of the Philippines

Nationalist People's Coalition

National Unity Party

Partido Demokratiko Pilipino-Lakas ng Bayan

Partido Demokratikong Reporma

Partido Federal ng Pilipinas

United Nationalist Alliance

A total of 11 national political parties submitted their petitions for accreditation.

The Comelec also recognized 15 local political parties as major parties in their respective regions and provinces: