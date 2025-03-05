Comelec orders 6 Senate bets, 34 party-lists to explain illegal campaign posters

Pedestrians walk past a fence full of posters of politicians along E. Rodriguez Sr. Avenue in Quezon City on the start of the campaign period for national positions, Feb. 8, 2022. The Commission on Elections (Comelec) reminds aspiring candidates to take down previously posted materials that are in violation of Comelec rules to avoid sanctions.

MANILA, Philippines — The Commission on Elections (Comelec) has issued show-cause orders to six senatorial candidates and 34 party-list groups, compelling them to explain their continued posting of illegal campaign materials.

Comelec Spokesperson Rex Laudiangco said Wednesday, March 5, that candidates in the 2025 midterm elections have been warned against violating the Fair Elections Act and Comelec Resolutions 10730 and 11111.

These measures prohibit the posting of campaign materials in unauthorized areas such as trees, plants, footbridges, electric posts, plazas, parks, waiting sheds and school premises.

“Mayroon pong anim na kandidato para pagka-senador at mahigit 34 po na partylist groups ang napaldahan ng show cause orders,” Laudiangco said in an interview with state media program “Bagong Pilipinas Ngayon.”

(Six senatorial candidates and over 34 party-list groups have been issued show-cause orders.)

He added that they are awaiting the responses to determine whether the candidates and groups should be charged for violating election laws, as the offense qualifies as a criminal case.

“Kasong kriminal po kasi ito na may pagkakakulong, isa hanggang anim na taong pagtanggal ng karapatan bumoto at perpetual disqualification to hold public office,” Laudiangco said.

(This is a criminal case that carries a penalty of imprisonment ranging from one to six years, revocation of voting rights and perpetual disqualification from holding public office.)

Aside from imprisonment and a possible fine of P10,000 for political parties involved, the Omnibus Election Code states that those found guilty will also be disqualified from holding public office, voting and running in elections.

Laudiangco said Comelec will review the explanations submitted to determine if cases will be filed against the violators.

“So, tinitingnan po namin iyong mga nagsumite na, tinitingnan namin ang kanilang dahilan at kung mayroon man pong basehan whether kakasuhan o hindi kakasuhan, ito po ay pagdidesisyunan ng komisyon,” he said.

(So, we are reviewing those who have submitted their responses, assessing their reasons, and determining whether there is a basis to file charges or not. This will be decided by the commission.)

Since the campaign period began in February, Comelec has been actively removing illegal campaign posters, which are also required to be made of cloth, paper or cardboard — not plastic.