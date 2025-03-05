^

PhilHealth vows to comply if SC orders return of P60 billion

Jean Mangaluz - Philstar.com
March 5, 2025 | 5:40pm
PhilHealth vows to comply if SC orders return of P60 billion
A branch of Philippine Health Insurance Corp.
Businessworld / File

MANILA, Philippines — Following a Supreme Court (SC) justice’s opinion that excess funds should be returned to Philippine Health Insurance Corp., the state insurer said it would comply with any ruling issued by the high court.

The transfer of P89.9 billion in excess PhilHealth funds to the national treasury has been challenged by lawmakers and civic leaders, leading to a case now being heard by the SC.

During oral arguments, Justice Antonio Kho said that the P60 billion already taken from PhilHealth should be returned.

“Kami po ay naniniwala na patas po ang proseso at ito po ay pinakikinggan ng talaga pong mga mahistradong sanay po at bihasa dito po sa ating mga batas. So, kung ano po ang desisyon ng ating kataas-taasang hukuman ay kami po ay mag-a-abide, kami po ay susunod,” Philhealth President and CEO Edwin Mercado said on the Bagong Pilipinas Ngayon public briefing. 

(We believe that the process is fair, and it is being heard by magistrates that are well-versed in the law. So whatever the high court decides, we will abide by it, we will follow it.) 

During the same hearing, Kho suggested that the PhilHealth board should be overhauled.

When asked for a reaction, Mercado defended the board, saying he sees their dedication and regularly evaluates their performance.

He added that PhilHealth already has a metric system to measure each board member’s contributions.

In 2024, the Department of Finance ordered PhilHealth to transfer P89.9 billion in excess funds. The move was technically legal as it was outlined in the 2024 General Appropriations Act. 

In 2025, lawmakers decided to give PhilHealth zero subsidy, citing the fact that the state insurer had P500 billion in reserve funds. 

Since the case has been brought to the high court, another SC justice noted that Philhealth appeared to have prioritized investments rather than programs for beneficiaries. 

