Spotted in Dubai, China, Japan: Where on earth is Harry Roque?

Fortunato Managan, intelligence chief at the Bureau of Immigration, responds to questions at a Senate hearing led by Sen. Risa Hontiveros on offshore gaming operations in the Philippines on Tuesday, March 4, 2025.

MANILA, Philippines — The target of an active manhunt, former presidential spokesperson Harry Roque has likely become a globetrotter, evading Philippine authorities while facing qualified human trafficking charges and an outstanding arrest warrant from the House of Representatives.

On Dec. 3, 2024, the Bureau of Immigration (BI) reported that Roque likely fled the country through illegal channels.

Sen. Risa Hontiveros grilled Immigration officials during a Senate Committee on Justice and Human Rights hearing on March 4, expressing frustration: "Where—for God's sake—is Harry Roque?"

"Why does it seem like he's free to post anything on social media as if he's mocking the administration and authorities, while avoiding arrest for charges of human trafficking?" the senator asked resource persons at the hearing in mixed English and Filipino.

Several countries. Hontiveros cited sources who alleging that Roque flew from Dubai to Shanghai on Dec. 8, 2024, followed by a flight to Macau the next day.

BI Chief for Intelligence Division Fortunato Manahan, however, admitted uncertainty about Roque's current location but confirmed his presence in Dubai in December and subsequent travel to Japan.

"We have information that he also went to Japan and he was not able to depart. [He] was supposed to be bound for US but he was denied [to go on the] flight, denied check-in," Manahan said.

The Japanese police and immigration bureau neither have information on his whereabouts, he added.

Ferlu Silvio, director of the National Intelligence Coordinating Agency, corroborated Roque's visits to Dubai, Macau and Japan.

Accusations. Roque's human trafficking charges stem from his connections to Philippine offshore gaming operator (POGO) operations in Porac, Pampanga.

A 2024 raid on Lucky South 99, a POGO facility, uncovered 157 foreigners attempting to escape. A letter bearing Roque's name was also found.

Roque was also the lawyer who accompanied POGO representative Cassandra Ong to meet with Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corp. chair Alejandro Tengco to get a license for the gaming hub Lucky South 99, which was later found to be holding Filipinos and foreigners in debt service.