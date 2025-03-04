^

Headlines

Spotted in Dubai, China, Japan: Where on earth is Harry Roque?

Jean Mangaluz - Philstar.com
March 4, 2025 | 6:33pm
Spotted in Dubai, China, Japan: Where on earth is Harry Roque?
Fortunato Managan, intelligence chief at the Bureau of Immigration, responds to questions at a Senate hearing led by Sen. Risa Hontiveros on offshore gaming operations in the Philippines on Tuesday, March 4, 2025.
Senate SMU / Voltaire Domingo

MANILA, Philippines — The target of an active manhunt, former presidential spokesperson Harry Roque has likely become a globetrotter, evading Philippine authorities while facing qualified human trafficking charges and an outstanding arrest warrant from the House of Representatives.

On Dec. 3, 2024, the Bureau of Immigration (BI) reported that Roque likely fled the country through illegal channels.

Sen. Risa Hontiveros grilled Immigration officials during a Senate Committee on Justice and Human Rights hearing on March 4, expressing frustration: "Where—for God's sake—is Harry Roque?"

"Why does it seem like he's free to post anything on social media as if he's mocking the administration and authorities, while avoiding arrest for charges of human trafficking?" the senator asked resource persons at the hearing in mixed English and Filipino.

Several countries. Hontiveros cited sources who alleging that Roque flew from Dubai to Shanghai on Dec. 8, 2024, followed by a flight to Macau the next day.

BI Chief for Intelligence Division Fortunato Manahan, however, admitted uncertainty about Roque's current location but confirmed his presence in Dubai in December and subsequent travel to Japan.

"We have information that he also went to Japan and he was not able to depart. [He] was supposed to be bound for US but he was denied [to go on the] flight, denied check-in," Manahan said.

The Japanese police and immigration bureau neither have information on his whereabouts, he added.

Ferlu Silvio, director of the National Intelligence Coordinating Agency, corroborated Roque's visits to Dubai, Macau and Japan.

Accusations. Roque's human trafficking charges stem from his connections to Philippine offshore gaming operator (POGO) operations in Porac, Pampanga.

A 2024 raid on Lucky South 99, a POGO facility, uncovered 157 foreigners attempting to escape. A letter bearing Roque's name was also found.

Roque was also the lawyer who accompanied POGO representative Cassandra Ong to meet with Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corp. chair Alejandro Tengco to get a license for the gaming hub Lucky South 99, which was later found to be holding Filipinos and foreigners in debt service.

 

HARRY ROQUE

POGO

RISA HONTIVEROS
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
'Our duty to explain': Comelec reaches out to noontime show contestant

'Our duty to explain': Comelec reaches out to noontime show contestant

By Cristina Chi | 1 day ago
Commission on Elections (COMELEC) Chairperson George Garcia has invited a contestant from It's Showtime to the poll body's...
Headlines
fbtw
&lsquo;Danger&rsquo; heat index shuts down schools

‘Danger’ heat index shuts down schools

By Neil Jayson Servallos | 20 hours ago
Extreme heat leading to unbearable classroom conditions forced schools in Metro Manila to send students home yesterday, according...
Headlines
fbtw
Comelec ready to enlighten youth, invites &lsquo;Sexy Babe&rsquo; contestant

Comelec ready to enlighten youth, invites ‘Sexy Babe’ contestant

By Mayen Jaymalin | 20 hours ago
Viral “Sexy Babe” contestant Heart Aquino is expected to visit the Commission on Elections main office in Intramuros...
Headlines
fbtw
Social media regulation, education reforms eyed to tackle fake news &mdash; Palace

Social media regulation, education reforms eyed to tackle fake news — Palace

By Jean Mangaluz | 1 day ago
The Presidential Communications Office is considering several measures to curb rampant fake news online, including regulating...
Headlines
fbtw
Isabela bridge aftermath: Senate probes 'alarming' rise in bridge failures

Isabela bridge aftermath: Senate probes 'alarming' rise in bridge failures

By Jean Mangaluz | 10 hours ago
A Senate investigation has been requested over the collapse of several bridges across the country in the past several years,...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
LIVE updates: Kanlaon Volcano restiveness

LIVE updates: Kanlaon Volcano restiveness

By PhilstarLIVE | 4 hours ago
The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology raised the status of Kanlaon Volcano on Negros Island to...
Headlines
fbtw
DA, NFA pressed to keep palay farmgate prices fair, reduce imports

DA, NFA pressed to keep palay farmgate prices fair, reduce imports

By Dominique Nicole Flores | 4 hours ago
With the palay harvest season approaching amid the dry season, the Department of Agriculture (DA) and National Food Authority...
Headlines
fbtw
Teacher asks Supreme Court to clarify questions on VP Sara's impeachment

Teacher asks Supreme Court to clarify questions on VP Sara's impeachment

By Ian Laqui | 4 hours ago
Barry Tayam, 29, filed a declaratory relief before the high court asking for an “interpretation” of the Constitutional...
Headlines
fbtw
LIVE updates: 2025 senatorial campaign trail

LIVE updates: 2025 senatorial campaign trail

By PhilstarLIVE | 5 hours ago
The campaign period for candidates vying for national posts will run for 90 days before the May 12, 2025 midterm electio...
Headlines
fbtw
Comelec junks disqualification case vs Tulfo brothers, relatives

Comelec junks disqualification case vs Tulfo brothers, relatives

By Dominique Nicole Flores | 7 hours ago
The Commission on Elections (Comelec) on Tuesday, March 4, dismissed a petition seeking to disqualify two Tulfo brothers running...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with