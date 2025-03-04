^

Philippine Air Force fighter jet goes missing during night operations

Cristina Chi - Philstar.com
March 4, 2025 | 11:54am
Philippine Air Force fighter jet goes missing during night operations
The Philippine Air Force (PAF) gets two new FA-50PH “Fighting Eagle” Fighter/Surface Attack/Lead-in Fighters Trainer Aircraft (F/SA/LIFTA) in its inventory, April 26, 2017, at the Haribon Hangar, Air Force City, Clark Airport, Pampanga.
Philippine Air Force via Facebook

MANILA, Philippines — A Philippine Air Force (PAF) FA-50 fighter jet went missing shortly after midnight on Tuesday, March 4, during a Tactical Night Operations exercise, according to an official statement by the PAF.

The aircraft lost communication with the rest of the flight involved in the mission "minutes before reaching the target area," the Air Force said in a statement. Other aircraft participating in the mission "repeatedly attempted to re-establish contact with the missing aircraft until their return to Mactan, Cebu."

Officials confirmed that search efforts are now underway to locate the missing jet and its crew.

"The PAF is conducting extensive and thorough search operations, utilizing all available resources, to locate the missing jet fighter aircraft," the PAF statement read. 

The Air Force did not specify how many personnel were aboard the aircraft or the exact location where contact was lost.

"Our primary concern is the safe return of our aircrew," the PAF said in its statement. "We are hopeful of locating them and the aircraft soon, and ask you to join us in prayer during this critical time."

The PAF indicated that additional information would be provided as it becomes available.

The FA-50 is a light combat aircraft manufactured by Korea Aerospace Industries in partnership with Lockheed Martin. The Philippine Air Force's acquisition of this aircraft model started in 2015. 

