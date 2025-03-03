^

Palace: No issue with PNP acceptance of gifts from Chinese 'spies'

Jean Mangaluz - Philstar.com
March 3, 2025 | 6:01pm
Palace: No issue with PNP acceptance of gifts from Chinese 'spies'
Palace Press Officer Claire Castro conducts a press conference in Malacañan Palace on March 3, 2025.
Philstar.com / Jean Mangaluz

MANILA, Philippines — Malacañang has found no immediate fault with the Philippine National Police (PNP) accepting donations from recently detained individuals suspected of being Chinese spies.

The statement was in response to a Reuters report alleging that four Chinese nationals, accused by the Philippines of espionage, had donated cash and vehicles to the police.

Palace Press Officer Claire Castro said the matter requires further scrutiny as the donations could have been made in good faith.

"There is nothing inherently wrong with accepting donations if done in good faith. However, if these gifts were given with ulterior motives, we need to investigate thoroughly," Castro said in Filipino at a Palace briefing.

Castro referenced the COVID-19 pandemic, during which Davao City accepted medical supplies from China.

She insisted President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. would not overlook any potential misconduct, particularly if a high-ranking police official was found to be acting as a "padrino," or patron, for the alleged Chinese spies.

What went before. The four alleged Chinese spies in question were arrested in January. They were among five Chinese men arrested by Philippine authorities for gathering maps of Philippine naval forces.

Authorities also recently arrested two Chinese national spies conducting surveillance activities in government assets, including Malacañan Palace.

