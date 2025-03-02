Gun ban violators arrested near 1,400 â€” PNP

Gun ban violators arrested near 1,400 — PNP

Officers from Quezon City Police District (QCPD) Station 9 set up a checkpoint along Katipunan Extension in Quezon City on January 11, 2025 marking the first day of the Commission on Elections’ nationwide checkpoint operations.

MANILA, Philippines — Almost 1,400 arrests have been made for violating the election gun ban ahead of the 2025 midterm elections, according to data from the Philippine National Police (PNP).

As of Saturday, March 1, the PNP recorded 1,398 arrests for gun ban violations, based on reports from the National Election Monitoring Action Center.

The National Capital Region accounts for the largest number with 419 arrests.

The following are the number of other individuals arrested per region:

Ilocos Region: 37

Cagayan Valley: 43

Cordillera Administrative Region: 22 arrested

Central Luzon: 207 arrested

Calabarzon: 106 arrested

Mimaropa: 6 arrested

Bicol Region: 22 arrested

Western Visayas: 66 arrested

Central Visayas: 186 arrested

Eastern Visayas: 31 arrested

Zamboanga Peninsula: 33 arrested

Northern Mindanao: 55 arrested

Davao Region: 69 arrested

Soccsksargen: 33 arrested

Caraga: 25 arrested

Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao: 38 arrested

Authorities have seized 1,422 firearms, ranging from revolvers to explosives, during the election gun ban period.

As of March 1, the PNP has seized 541 revolvers, 431 pistols, 51 replicas, 50 explosives, 31 Class A guns, 26 shotguns, 19 rifles, two Class B guns, and 271 other firearms.

The PNP has recorded nine validated election-related incidents, the majority of which were violent, along with seven suspected incidents.

The gun ban, which began on January 12, is set to end on June 11, 2025.