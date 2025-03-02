^

Headlines

Gun ban violators arrested near 1,400 — PNP

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
March 2, 2025 | 6:09pm
Gun ban violators arrested near 1,400 â€” PNP
Officers from Quezon City Police District (QCPD) Station 9 set up a checkpoint along Katipunan Extension in Quezon City on January 11, 2025 marking the first day of the Commission on Elections’ nationwide checkpoint operations.
The STAR / Michael Varcas

MANILA, Philippines — Almost 1,400 arrests have been made for violating the election gun ban ahead of the 2025 midterm elections, according to data from the Philippine National Police (PNP).

As of Saturday, March 1, the PNP recorded 1,398 arrests for gun ban violations, based on reports from the National Election Monitoring Action Center.

The National Capital Region accounts for the largest number with 419 arrests.

The following are the number of other individuals arrested per region:

  • Ilocos Region: 37 
  • Cagayan Valley: 43 
  • Cordillera Administrative Region: 22 arrested 
  • Central Luzon: 207 arrested 
  • Calabarzon: 106 arrested 
  • Mimaropa: 6 arrested 
  • Bicol Region: 22 arrested
  • Western Visayas: 66 arrested
  • Central Visayas: 186 arrested 
  • Eastern Visayas: 31 arrested 
  • Zamboanga Peninsula: 33 arrested 
  • Northern Mindanao: 55 arrested 
  • Davao Region: 69 arrested 
  • Soccsksargen: 33 arrested 
  • Caraga: 25 arrested
  • Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao: 38 arrested 

Authorities have seized 1,422 firearms, ranging from revolvers to explosives, during the election gun ban period. 

As of March 1, the PNP has seized 541 revolvers, 431 pistols, 51 replicas, 50 explosives, 31 Class A guns, 26 shotguns, 19 rifles, two Class B guns, and 271 other firearms.

The PNP has recorded nine validated election-related incidents, the majority of which were violent, along with seven suspected incidents.

The gun ban, which began on January 12, is set to end on June 11, 2025.

2025 ELECTIONS

2025 MIDTERM ELECTIONS

COMELEC

COMMISSION ON ELECTIONS

GUN BAN

PHILIPPINE NATIONAL POLICE
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
PNP's anti-kidnapping head relieved over controversial rescue of Chinese boy

PNP's anti-kidnapping head relieved over controversial rescue of Chinese boy

1 day ago
The Philippine National Police chief has relieved the head of the Anti-Kidnapping Group, following public scrutiny over a...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos: Heads will roll over bridge collapse

Marcos: Heads will roll over bridge collapse

By Alexis Romero | 19 hours ago
President Marcos wants the collapse of a P1.2-billion newly opened bridge in Isabela province investigated and those found...
Headlines
fbtw
PNP probes donations by alleged Chinese spies

PNP probes donations by alleged Chinese spies

By Emmanuel Tupas | 19 hours ago
The Philippine National Police has started its probe on the alleged donations of vehicles to two police units by Chinese nationals...
Headlines
fbtw
Lacson suggests reverse EDSA busway to prevent illegal entry

Lacson suggests reverse EDSA busway to prevent illegal entry

By Marc Jayson Cayabyab | 19 hours ago
Returning senatorial candidate Panfilo Lacson has pitched the idea to reverse the direction of the EDSA busway to prevent...
Headlines
fbtw

How China firms almost gained foothold in Subic

By Michael Punongbayan | 19 hours ago
At least two giant Chinese firms almost took control of the former Hanjin Shipyard in Subic Bay in 2017 had it not been for the Duterte administration’s discreet maneuvering to have a US-based company co-founded...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
PNP anti-kidnap chief relieved

PNP anti-kidnap chief relieved

By Emmanuel Tupas | 19 hours ago
Due to mounting questions surrounding the Feb. 25 rescue of a 14-year-old Chinese student kidnapped on Feb. 20, the head of...
Headlines
fbtw
PCO appointees ordered to tender courtesy resignations

PCO appointees ordered to tender courtesy resignations

By Alexis Romero | 19 hours ago
All appointees in agencies, offices and bureaus under the Presidential Communications Office were ordered to submit their...
Headlines
fbtw
Pope rests after isolated breathing crisis

Pope rests after isolated breathing crisis

By Daphne Galvez | 19 hours ago
Pope Francis was resting yesterday after an alarming setback in his two-week recovery from double pneumonia. Doctors had to...
Headlines
fbtw
DOTr ordered to secure Smart deal for railway

DOTr ordered to secure Smart deal for railway

By Alexis Romero | 19 hours ago
President Marcos has instructed the Department of Transportation to seal the broadband co-sharing partnership with Smart Communications...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with