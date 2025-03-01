Filipinos in Israel warned to stay cautious in public transportation

Israeli emergency responders tow a bus at the site of a ramming attack in Ramat Hasharon, north of Tel Aviv on Oct. 27, 2024.

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine Embassy in Israel advised Filipinos to remain alert and cautious when using public transportation such as buses and trains.

The embassy, in an advisory issued Friday, February 28, also instructed Filipinos to head to safer areas at the first sign of danger.

For those traveling shorter distances, the use of bicycles, electric scooters or walking through populated routes was recommended.

Filipinos were also reminded to avoid approaching Israeli security forces stationed in sensitive areas and to strictly follow the instructions of Israeli security authorities and the Home Front Command.

In case of emergencies, the advisory provided key contact numbers:

Magen David Adom (Emergency Medical Services): 101

Police: 100

Home Front Command: 104

Israel Electric Corp: 103

Municipality Call Center: 106/107/108

Additionally, the Philippine Embassy’s emergency hotline (+972-54-466-1188) was made available for immediate assistance.

This advisory comes reports of heightened threats and incidents in public spaces have prompted embassies to issue similar alerts for their citizens.

"The Embassy values your safety and well-being. Let us all remain vigilant," the advisory read.