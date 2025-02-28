Dengue cases down 7% in early Feb, but DOH warns against complacency

This photo taken on March 5, 2018 shows a doctor checking a blood sample of a dengue patient at the East Avenue Medical Center in Manila.

MANILA, Philippines — While there was a slight decrease in dengue cases in early February, the Department of Health (DOH) urged Filipinos to remain vigilant.

In a statement on Friday, February 28, the DOH noted a 7% drop in dengue cases from January 26 to February 8, with 14,460 recorded.

This figure is lower than the 15,550 cases reported during January 15 to 25. The DOH attributed this decline to the agency's coordinated efforts with local government units.

However, the overall number of cases from January 1 to February 22 this year is still 64% higher than during the same period last year.

A total of 52,008 cases have been recorded so far in 2025, compared to around 31,712 cases in 2024 — marking an increase of 20,296 cases.

The region with the highest number of dengue cases is Calabarzon, with 10,759 cases, followed by Metro Manila with 9,302 and Central Luzon with 8,652.

Children aged 14 and below also make up more than half (56%) of the reported dengue cases. This was the case in Quezon City, which declared an outbreak on February 15.

Despite the rise in cases, the DOH assured the public that the case fatality rate — the percentage of deaths due to dengue — remains lower than last year.

In 2024, the rate was 0.43%, while this year, it stands at 0.36%. This means that for every 1,000 cases, almost four individuals have died from dengue.

The low fatality rate is largely due to early medical consultations and prompt medical intervention, preventing symptoms from worsening.

Symptoms. Dengue is contracted when a person is bitten by an infected Aedes aegypti mosquito. Early symptoms include high fever, headache, muscle and joint pain, nausea, vomiting and rashes.

Without proper treatment, symptoms may worsen to stomach pain, persistent vomiting, bleeding from the gums or nose, blood in urine or stools, difficulty breathing and bleeding under the skin.

Prevention. The DOH advised the public to wear long-sleeved clothing and pants, use insect repellent, avoid areas with high mosquito populations, and stay hydrated.

It also urged people to eliminate mosquito breeding sites by preventing stagnant water in containers, maintaining clean surroundings and supporting local fogging efforts.

"Huwag tayong maging kampante sa panganib ng dengue na dala ng lamok na Aedes. …Kaya naman, inaanyayahan ko ang lahat na agad na magpakonsulta kung makaramdam ng mga sintomas na ito," Health Secretary Teodoro Herbosa said.

(Let us not be complacent about the danger of dengue brought by the Aedes mosquito. This is why I encourage everyone to seek consultation immediately if they experience any symptoms.)

Herbosa also urged the public to visit DOH hospitals for "dengue fast lanes" to get checked if they exhibit symptoms.

Filipinos can also avail themselves of benefit packages from the Philippine Health Insurance Corporation (PhilHealth) for both mild and severe cases of dengue in the event of hospitalization.